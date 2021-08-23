Foreign dignitaries have started arriving in the country to attend President-elect Hakainde Hichilema ‘s inauguration ceremony slated for National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka , tomorrow August 24,2021 .

Botswana President Mokweetsi Masisi was the first one to arrive aboard a presidential aircraft which landed at Lusaka’s Kenneth Kaunda International Airport at 10:53 hours this morning.

Dr Masisi was accompanied by former Botswana president Festus Mogae and the leader of opposition Dumelang Saleshando.

Botswana’s International Affairs Minister, Lemogang Kwepe was also part of the delegation.

The Botswana designation was welcomed by the Ministry of Higher Education, Permanent Secretary, Kayula Siame and Botswana High Commissioner to Zambia Alpheus Matlhaku.

More foreign dignitaries are expected to arrive this afternoon. Several African leaders and international representatives from around the world are due to attend the inauguration of president elect Mr Hichilema.

Outside Africa, President Joe Biden of the United States of America (USA) has also announced a delegation which will attend the event.

August 24th,2021, has also been declared a public holiday by President Edgar Lungu.