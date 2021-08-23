9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 23, 2021
Nawakwi calls on HH to immediately repeal and replace the colonial public order Act

By Chief Editor
Forum for Development and Democracy(FDD), Edith Nawakwi has congratulated UPND President, Hakainde Hichilema for the overwhelming mandate given to him and his Runningmate, Mutale Nalumango during the just ended August 12th General Elections.

Ms Nawakwi has called on President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema to immediately repeal and replace the colonial public order Act.

Ms Nawakwi says the Public Order Act has been a source of division between successive Governments and Opposition political parties

Ms Nawakwi said President-Elect should also reform the Zambian constitution in the area of representation of the marginalised.

Ms Nawakwi said a number of groups have been marginalized such as women, youth and the physically challenged.

She has since wished President-Elect God’s blessings and guidance as a he leads the nation to peace, unity and prosperity

Below is the full statement

Previous articleSean Tembo bemoans the rapid gain of the Kwacha, accuse BOZ of engineering the gains to please HH

