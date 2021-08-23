Several United Party for National Development(UPND) candidates for Parliamentary and Local Government seats have petitioned the election results in Mkushi District.

Spokesperson for the Petitioners, Melson Chilemu says that candidates who contested in the recent general elections have petitioned results for Mkushi North Parliamentary seat, Council Chairperson, as well as eight local government seats.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Chilemu explains that the now ruling party is challenging the results due to electoral malpractices he alleged to have occurred during voting on 12 August.

“Mal – practices were there and we have the evidence to prove that they had a bearing on the election results for parliamentary, council chairperson and local government seats that were won by the Patriotic Front (PF) candidates”, he said.

He named the disputed local government seats as Chalata, Musakamba, Nkolonga and Matuku.

Others are Chikanda, Kabengeshi, Munshibemba and Chitina.

Mr. Chilemu, who was UPND candidate for Council Chairperson (CC), said that his party is confident that they would be addressed promptly.

PF candidate’s Christopher Chibuye of PF won the North Constituency parliamentary seat with 16,459 against his closest rival Topson Kunda of UPND who got 14,913 votes.

PF’s Evans Bwalya had won the Council Chairperson position with 15,005 votes against his closest rival Melson Chilemu who got 13,995 votes.

The UPND however won seven of the 16 local government seats and have petitioned the remainder lost to PF.