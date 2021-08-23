Chief Mwanachingwala Mazabuka District in Southern Province says his Royal Establishment will not hesitate to rally behind President Elect, Hakainde Hichilema as he takes over the responsibility of running the affairs of the country, tomorrow.

Mwanachingwala Chiefdom Representative Gristen Choomba congratulated Mr Hichilema on his victory in the August 12 General Election and offered to support the in-coming government on developmental issues.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Mazabuka on Monday, Mr. Choomba said the role of traditional leaders was to advise the government of the day.

President elect Hichilema is scheduled for his inauguration as seventh Republican President at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka, tomorrow.