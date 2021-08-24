9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Former president Lungu praised for smooth handover of power

Former president Edgar Lungu has been praised for facilitating a smooth transfer and handover of the instruments of power to Zambia`s 7th President, Hakainde Hichilema.

Special Education Association of Zambia (SEAZ) National Vice Secretary General, Louis Siandyabantu said Dr Lungu has done great works during his reign as Head of State.

“Massive infrastructure development across the country is evidence of the promises of the Patriotic Front (PF) Government under the able Leadership of former Head of State Dr. Edgar Lungu,” said Mr Siandyabantu.

He made these remarks in an interview with Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Shiwang`andu today.

Mr Siandyabantu further said the Special Education Association of Zambia wishes the former president good health and success as he takes up other important roles outside presidency.

Meanwhile, the association has congratulated President Hakainde Hichilema and Vice President, Mutale Nalumango of United Party for National Development (UPND) for succeeding the Patriotic Front (PF) Party.

Mr Siandyabantu revealed that the association is confident that the UPND Government under the able Leadership of President Hichilema will deliver it`s promises to the Zambian People.

He added that the Special Association of Zambia is highly expectant that the UPND Government will bring a new drive in the Ministry of General Education more especially under the Special Education.

Mr Siandyabantu further added that, the new Government should consider restructuring the Ministry of General Education (MOGE) in such a way that it also meets the needs and aspirations of both the able bodied and those with special needs.

The National Vice Secretary General has appealed to Government to make the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) more Inclusive by appointing specialist teachers & teachers with various disabilities as Commissioners.

Mr Siandyabantu charged that as the Association endeavors to promote academic interaction among teachers and learners with special needs to the wider community.

