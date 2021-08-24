The Munali Boys Head Teacher, Esau Nkhoma has described the turnout of pupils at the learning institution on the first day of the re-opening of schools as overwhelming.

In a telephone interview with ZANIS News in Lusaka today Mr Nkhoma says that following the directive by government for schools to re-open in order to allow for pupils in examination and those close to examination classes to catch up with their lessons, three quarters of the pupils from grades nine, eleven and twelve have since reported for classes this morning.

Mr Nkhoma says that the pupils are eager to start learning, in that the COVID-19 situation had disrupted their learning process and preparations to the examination.

‘’The turnout of pupils at Munali Boys is over whelming, the children are eager to start learning and as we speak three quarters of pupils are in class and learning has resumed,’’ he said.

He has disclosed that before closing, the school had gone a step ahead in preparing pupils in the examinations classes and as it stands pupils in examination have already finished the syllabus and are ready for examinations.

He further said that pupils are aware of the COVID19 situation and are adhering to the five golden rules that which include masking up, sanitizing and social distancing among others.