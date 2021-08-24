Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has applauded Zambians for holding peaceful elections in the just ended general elections.

President Mnangagwa said the smooth transfer of political power from the outgoing President Edgar Lungu to the incoming President Hakainde Hichilema is a clear demonstration of how Zambia’s democracy has matured over time.

He further said the country’s roots of democracy have been entrenched deep in the political dispensation. President Mnangagwa pointed out that the smooth handover of power should save as a lesson to many African countries especially within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

He said the SADC region is proud of Zambia’s record of holding peaceful elections and smooth transition of governments. President Mnangagwa is in the country to attend President-elect Hakainde Hichilema’s inauguration ceremony tomorrow, 24th August 2021.

He arrived in the country late in the afternoon yesterday around 17:26 hours local time. Mr. Mnangagwa is expected to fly back home after attending today’s inauguration ceremony set for the Hero Stadium in Lusaka.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Minister for Defence Dominic Nitiwul has arrived in the country ahead of tomorrow’s inauguration ceremony for President-elect Hichilema. Mr. Nitiwul said the smooth transition of power in Zambia is a good sign for Africa that governments can be removed using the ballot.

He said it was pleasing that people were allowed to vote and choose their preferred candidate without violence. Mr. Nitiwul has since congratulated Zambia on behalf of the Ghanaian President and its people.

He stressed that the smooth transition of power in Zambia is a good example worth emulating by many African countries. Mr. Nitiwul said African countries must allow their people to freely choose leaders through the ballot.