9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

Zambia’s democracy is mature-Mnangagwa

By Chief Editor
51 views
0
Feature Politics Zambia’s democracy is mature-Mnangagwa
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has applauded Zambians for holding peaceful elections in the just ended general elections.

President Mnangagwa said the smooth transfer of political power from the outgoing President Edgar Lungu to the incoming President Hakainde Hichilema is a clear demonstration of how Zambia’s democracy has matured over time.

He further said the country’s roots of democracy have been entrenched deep in the political dispensation. President Mnangagwa pointed out that the smooth handover of power should save as a lesson to many African countries especially within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

He said the SADC region is proud of Zambia’s record of holding peaceful elections and smooth transition of governments. President Mnangagwa is in the country to attend President-elect Hakainde Hichilema’s inauguration ceremony tomorrow, 24th August 2021.

He arrived in the country late in the afternoon yesterday around 17:26 hours local time. Mr. Mnangagwa is expected to fly back home after attending today’s inauguration ceremony set for the Hero Stadium in Lusaka.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Minister for Defence Dominic Nitiwul has arrived in the country ahead of tomorrow’s inauguration ceremony for President-elect Hichilema. Mr. Nitiwul said the smooth transition of power in Zambia is a good sign for Africa that governments can be removed using the ballot.

He said it was pleasing that people were allowed to vote and choose their preferred candidate without violence. Mr. Nitiwul has since congratulated Zambia on behalf of the Ghanaian President and its people.

He stressed that the smooth transition of power in Zambia is a good example worth emulating by many African countries. Mr. Nitiwul said African countries must allow their people to freely choose leaders through the ballot.

Previous article10 African Heads of State, Government to attend HH’s inauguration

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

Zambia’s democracy is mature-Mnangagwa

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has applauded Zambians for holding peaceful elections in the just ended general elections. President Mnangagwa said...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

We will not hesitate to rally behind HH

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 7
Chief Mwanachingwala Mazabuka District in Southern Province says his Royal Establishment will not hesitate to rally behind President Elect, Hakainde Hichilema as he...
Read more

Zambia’s peaceful power transition elates Ethiopia

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 5
Speaker of the Ethiopian Parliament, Tagesse Chafo says Zambia’s democratic process and peaceful transition of power following the August 12 general elections is inspiring. In...
Read more

Nawakwi calls on HH to immediately repeal and replace the colonial public order Act

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 37
Forum for Development and Democracy(FDD), Edith Nawakwi has congratulated UPND President, Hakainde Hichilema for the overwhelming mandate given to him and his Runningmate, Mutale...
Read more

PF Central Committee Appoints Anotonio Mwanza as new Youth National Chairman

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 42
The outgoing ruling Patritic Front has appointed its media Director Antonio Mwanza as the party's mew Youth new National Youth Chairman. At a post election...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.