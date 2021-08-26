Sarago Motors Limited which came into the limelight that it had been given a lucrative tender to supply cars to the Judiciary has refuted media reports that it is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC).

In a statement made available to the media, the company said that allegations that the company is being investigated by DEC on the tender to supply vehicles to the Judiciary are false and that the company did not supply any vihicle to the Judiciary as the awarded tender was canceled by the Judiciary.

The Company had at the time already bought the vehicles even before the contract was signed, but has now said that the vehicles were sold other clients.

The company further clarified that Sarago Motors Ltd is not a car wash but has diversified into selling brand new cars and pre-owned motor vehicles to different clients including mines, private individuals and also runs Vehicle Asset Financing (VAF) services for leading banks in Zambia.

The Company further said that their offices are located at East Park shopping mall and not the premises of Burma Car Wash whose physical address was merely used to register Sarago Motors Ltd as per law requirement and that Burma Car Wash is just one of our sister companies.

in November last year, the company landed a US$ 1 million contract to deliver 46 brand new 4×4 vehicles to the Judiciary.

According to tender documents seen by Lusaka Times, Judiciary Chief Procurement and Supplies Officer Patrick Mwale wrote in a notice that Sarago General Dealers was the best-evaluated bidder for the supply of 46 4×4 Double Cab motor vehicles after it offered 1,012,000.00 as the total bid sum.

According to the tender requirements, Sarago General Dealers is to deliver the said vehicles within two to four weeks from November 10th, the date on which the tender was awarded.

In March this year, the Judiciary canceled the tender according to the circular below.