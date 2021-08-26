9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, August 26, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Sarago Motors Limited refutes reports that it is being investigated over tender to supply vehicles to the Judiciary

By Chief Editor
51 views
0
General News Sarago Motors Limited refutes reports that it is being investigated over tender...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Sarago Motors Limited which came into the limelight that it had been given a lucrative tender to supply cars to the Judiciary has refuted media reports that it is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC).

In a statement made available to the media, the company said that allegations that the company is being investigated by DEC on the tender to supply vehicles to the Judiciary are false and that the company did not supply any vihicle to the Judiciary as the awarded tender was canceled by the Judiciary.

The Company had at the time already bought the vehicles even before the contract was signed, but has now said that the vehicles were sold other clients.

The company further clarified that Sarago Motors Ltd is not a car wash but has diversified into selling brand new cars and pre-owned motor vehicles to different clients including mines, private individuals and also runs Vehicle Asset Financing (VAF) services for leading banks in Zambia.

The Company further said that their offices are located at East Park shopping mall and not the premises of Burma Car Wash whose physical address was merely used to register Sarago Motors Ltd as per law requirement and that Burma Car Wash is just one of our sister companies.

in November last year, the company landed a US$ 1 million contract to deliver 46 brand new 4×4 vehicles to the Judiciary.

According to tender documents seen by Lusaka Times, Judiciary Chief Procurement and Supplies Officer Patrick Mwale wrote in a notice that Sarago General Dealers was the best-evaluated bidder for the supply of 46 4×4 Double Cab motor vehicles after it offered 1,012,000.00 as the total bid sum.

According to the tender requirements, Sarago General Dealers is to deliver the said vehicles within two to four weeks from November 10th, the date on which the tender was awarded.

 

 

In March this year, the Judiciary canceled the tender according to the circular below.

Previous articleEdgar Lungu begins life outside State House

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Sarago Motors Limited refutes reports that it is being investigated over tender to supply vehicles to the Judiciary

Sarago Motors Limited which came into the limelight that it had been given a lucrative tender to supply cars...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Edgar Lungu begins life outside State House

General News Chief Editor - 3
Outgoing President Edgar Lungu has vacated State House and has since resettled in some undisclosed location believed to be in the upmarket suburb of...
Read more

Zambians urged to be patient with new government

General News Photo Editor - 9
The Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini, Cleopas Sipho Dlamini, has called on Zambians to exercise patience on the new government to...
Read more

DEC pounces on Maxwell Chongu, seizes his four vehicles

General News Chief Editor - 16
The Drug Enforcement Commission has confirmed that it conducted a search at the house belonging to PF cadre Maxwell Chongu and seized his four...
Read more

AU, SADC extol Zambia for peaceful transition of power

General News Chief Editor - 3
The Africa Union (AU) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) have hailed Zambia for the smooth transition of power and demonstrating that it...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.