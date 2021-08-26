Cleo Ice Queen is keeping it cool for the summer! The queen is back with another banger, and she’s saying ‘Osa Ibala’ (Never Forget). She brought nothing but bars on this collaborative production by Crown Beats and Magician. Cleo is launching this audio with a groundbreaking TikTok challenge that will see three winners earning themselves a spot in the official music video. Class is in session as she drops this PSA and reminder of why she qualifies as a G.O.A.T and how she’s paved the way for so many in the land.
Cleo Ice Queen keeping it cool for the summer with new single 'Osa Ibala'
