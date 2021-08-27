9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 27, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

President Hichilema appoints Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane as the New Finance Minister

By Chief Editor
51 views
0
Headlines President Hichilema appoints Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane as the New Finance Minister
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has appointed and sworn in a new Minister of Finance Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane, making this his first cabinate appointment since assuming power. Earlier the president tweeted that he was going to roll out his cabinet in a phased-out approach stating with the position of the Finance Minister today.

The new Finance Minister is not new to the Government or the Ministry of Finance having served in both the late President Levy Mwanawasa,s MMD Government and the fourth President Rupia Banda.

Dr. Musokotwane is a leading regional Monetary Economist with several decades of experience in developing markets having served as Finance Minister, Secretary to the Treasury, Deputy Governor of the Zambian Central Bank, IMF Advisor and Founding Head of the Financial Markets Department at the Zambian Central Bank.

Dr Musokotwane has also acted as an alternate Governor at the IMF, African Development Bank, and World Bank. At the Bank of Zambia (Zambia’s Central Bank) he was responsible for the re-introduction of Treasury Bills and Government securities auctions in Zambia, as well as the introduction of Central bank Open Market Operations. He led the development of Zambia’s Poverty Reduction Strategy Paper which among others led to the re-introduction of National Planning in Zambia.

During his time in public service he was part of the country’s economic management team whose efforts led to the reduction of inflation from rates of over 100% to 8%, and interest rates in excess of 45% to 18%. Under his leadership as the Minister of Finance, Zambia experienced economic growth in excess of 7.6%. As Minister of Finance and prior to that Secretary to the Treasury he was responsible for Zambia’s national budget, managing in excess of US$3 billion when he left the Ministry of Finance.

As Finance Minister he was also active in the promotion of the Republic of Zambia as an investment destination, helping to contribute in the generation of investment commitments in excess of US$6 billion over a 3 year term. As an entrepreneur, Dr Musokotwane founded an agri-business in 1988, which included a cattle ranch and dairy operation that is today among the larger dairy farming operations in Zambia. The land on which the beef ranching operation was based is now being re-developed as the Nkwashi Estate.

He has a PhD in Monetary Economics from Konstanz University in Germany and also spent many years as an academic at the University of Zambia.

Previous articleGreen Buffaloes Suffer Covid Setback Before COSAFA CAF Womens Champions League Kick Off

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

President Hichilema appoints Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane as the New Finance Minister

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has appointed and sworn in a new Minister of Finance Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane, making this his...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Losing an Election will not Shut Us Up, Zambia can be effectively run with only 10 Ministries-Fred M’membe

Headlines Chief Editor - 11
The Losing Socialist Party Presidential Candidate Fred M'membe has said that promised to be a loyal opposition party that will provide strong check and...
Read more

UPND makes amends to Statement about HH not moving into State House

Headlines Chief Editor - 43
The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary-General Batuke Imenda has retracted the statement attributed to him that newly Elected President Hakainde Hichilema...
Read more

Zambia to soon roll out the Chinese Sinopharm Vaccine in Specified Districts

Headlines Chief Editor - 5
The ministry of health says it will soon roll out the Sinopharm vaccine in specified districts across the country in efforts to scale up...
Read more

MMD condemns booing of former president

Headlines Chief Editor - 50
Opposition Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) president Nevers Mumba has condemned the booing of the former president Edgar Lungu during the inauguration ceremony of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.