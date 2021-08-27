Newly elected Patriotic Front Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa has laid the blame for isolating President Edgar Lungu from getting the truth from the ground on the shoulder Minister in the President Freedom Sikazwe.
In a statement posted on his page, Mr. Sampa, without directing naming Mr. Sikazwe, said that in the last 5 years, President Lungu was hijacked by the known ‘ big wigs’ for their own glorification and agenda.
Mr. Sampa called on the rejection of the old guard that wants to hold their head high in opposition after sinking the party and the presidency down.
Below is the full statement
I have no problem with former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu as a person but have a big problem with those that captured his presidency.
You know them. They shielded all of us younger ones from accessing him that may have availed him vital data on what the youths were saying arising from interactions at the Council. They kept cooking lies against us to sustain their relevance.
One old Capturer even attempted to chase me and my wife from the Presidential wedding where the Bride and Groom were from my Council as Mayor. This Capturer won in 2016 by 200 votes but still managed to force himself into being adopted in 2021.
I hear he lost by mid-day on the voting day and escaped the Constituency. I dont know what capture powers he had on him whether ‘ubwanga’ or ‘Juju’ but in the process he lost the border town and the PF Presidential Vote as well.
So President Lungu is my elder Brother and win or lose he remains one. Our effort in Matero towards him shows the best in the Country as regards percentage Votes achieved for him over registered Voters. Our nature is to take a position and run with it 100% for better or worse.
What was seen of ECL post-election at the acceptance speech, is what I know of him. A common man like most of us. In the last 5 years, however, that part of him was hijacked by the known ‘ big wigs’ for their own glorification and agenda.
Other than Hon Given Lubinda who anyone genuinely knows means well for every human being and the party, the rest ‘ba’ wrong and even worse so are ones that still want to put their heads above water in the PF in opposition. This is all when they have individually and callously sunk PF. These are the ones every well-meaning PF member and Zambian at large should be rejected. They let the Presidency, the PF, and the Nation down.
My ‘loci standi’ is the 55,000 votes we got in Matero amid near death stabs for no crime committed at all other than supporting ECL and PF.
I pray President HH will surround himself with solid individuals that mean well for him, all leaders in their party and the Nation at large. It’s a new dawn and shall We love and embrace in Zambia we love regardless of idealogy or political beliefs post the general elections.
The moment of actualizing the much sang about ” One Zambia and One Nation” is here before us.
God bless us all.
MBS25.08.2021
A bit late to come to this conclusion, Miles?
PF IN GENERAL REAPED WHAT THEY SOWED
ITS EASY TO TALK AFTER THE FACT
Miles let me educate you a bit about our politics. It’s not about who you get advice from, it’s about the situation affecting the people at a particular time. I tell you that even if the PF had stolen trillions of dollars but the youth had jobs and commodity prices were affordable, they would have sailed to victory with minimum effort. The opposition capitalize on a situation no matter whether it’s the fault of the party in government or not. We call this APPEALING TO EMOTIONS, NOT TO THE INTELLECT. We kicked Kaunda and Unip because of shortages of basics not because he had overstayed.
Well Sampa you are saying the half baked truth and I’m sure PF has structures through which these issues could have been raised and dealt with that time. Now it is no time to start squabble with your party mates and instead start finding solutions to revamp the party. You all collectively failed the people of Zambia and you MIles Sampa you lied to that people about free Wifi so do not sound smart anymore. You are lucky people still love your deceptions!
Rampant theft, unruly cadres, tribal hate and a destroyed economy: reasons for the loss. Zambians were fed up and hungry.
Continued from#3 What we lack in Zambia is ideology. We just float around. If you look at some of our neighbors, you will see that they have been ruled by the same parties since indepence while Zambia has been changing parties like undies. All they do is change the president at the agreed time. That development has been achieved through the continuation of policies. Here even within the party no one can challenge the president. PF couldn’t ask Lungu to step aside as his eligibility wasn’t clear, neither would the Upnd ask Hakainde to give chance to another member. So don’t blame the Old Guard, blame the status of the country’s economy.
Sampa is the biggest coward out there, the little respect I had for him went out of the window when he apologised to the Chinks for doing the right thing. The old guard have always been right about this boy Sampa he can not be trusted as is the case here and please let’s not make it as if Lungu is a toddler who couldn’t think for himself don’t make excuses for him he was just an inept bad leader.
I remember how Sampa wiped a lot of shoes just to be adopted as Mayor…I remember warning bloggers on this website not to vote for this boy that he will not do his job as he owes alot of corrupt thugs favours just look at who was his campaign manager; Paul Moonga, hence when he got the job couldn’t tackle any of Lusaka city’s problems especially cadres.
Sampa you never did anything…
Sampa you never did anything tangible as Mayor apart from your Face-book page which you used to enhance your profile, now again as in 2015 you think you are best suited to lead the party when you are simply a jumpy boy related to the founder of the party…really laughable!!
He’s right in many respects but I believe he could have used his platform to inform the president, it all just sounds like sour grape knowing him and Freedom Sikazwe don’t see eye to eye.
well said mr sampa