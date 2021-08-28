Midfielder Clatous Chama is glad to join the Chipolopolo camp in Morocco ahead of the September back-to-back 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Zambia starts the Group B campaign away in Mauritania on September 3 and will host Tunisia four days later at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Speaking on arrival at the team camp in Marrakech, Chama of RS Berkane in Morocco said Zambia should target a positive start to the World Cup campaign.

“It is an honour, first I want to thank God for making this possible. I also want to thank the technical team for giving me this opportunity to be part of these preparations and be part of the qualifiers. It is a great honour to me and I am looking forward to the best,” Chama told the FAZ Media in Morocco.

“We are starting away, and it is very important to start in a very positive way where we try to get maximum points. But we will see how best we can approach the game, it is all about what the coach will want and require from the team and I am sure that’s what we are going to plan for and try to execute as we go into that match,” said the ex-Simba star.

Zambia will also face Equatorial Guinea in Group B.

Chama added:”These qualifiers if you see, we have six games in total and when you start away if you start in a very positive way it gives you more morale and more advantage to do better at home.”

Chama last week left Simba to join Berkane.