Zambia has recorded 389 new confirmed Covid-19 cases out of 8,596 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, giving a 4.5 percent positivity.

According to the distribution of the new cases per province, Central recorded 10, Copperbelt 19, Eastern 20, Luapula 84, Lusaka 16, Muchinga 20, Northern 51, North-western 140, while Southern had 17 cases and Western 12.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Kennedy Malama said the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases recorded the pandemic broke out in March last year now stands at 205,704.

Meanwhile Dr. Malama has revealed that the country has not recorded any Covid-19 related death in the last 24hours.

He said this is the first time since May 28, 2021 that the country did not record any new Covid-19 related deaths in 24 hours.

He disclosed that the cumulative number of Covid-19 related deaths recorded to date stands at 3,587, classified as 2,691 Covid-19 deaths and 896 Covid-19 associated deaths.

“We continue to record encouraging reduction in our mortality rate, and today for the first time since 28th May this year, we did not record any new COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours,” he said.

And Dr. Malama has disclosed that 425 Covid-19 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours.

He said 21 of the discharged patients came from isolation facilities while 404 are from community management, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 199,859, which translates into 97 percent recovered.

He indicated that currently, Zambia has 2,258 active cases, with 2,132 (94%) under community management and 126 (6%) admitted to Covid-19 isolation facilities.

Of those admitted, 92 are on oxygen and 27 are in critical condition.

“We continue to record fewer hospitalisations, with 18 new admissions in the last 24hours,” de disclosed.

The Ministry of Health has since urged members of the public to continue adhering to the five golden rules and to get fully vaccinated so as to curb the further spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Dr. Malama has disclosed that in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health administered 117 dose one and 137 dose two of the AstraZeneca vaccine as well as 4,477 doses of Johnson and Johnson.

“The cumulative vaccinations broken down by dose and vaccine type are as follows: 309,940 dose one vaccinations (303,041 AstraZeneca and 6,899 Sinopharm) and 257,321 fully vaccinated,” he explained.

Dr. Malama said the Ministry of Health has utilised a cumulative 567,261 doses of the vaccine stock received.

“We have continued observing that globally people developing severe Covid-19 and dying from Covid-19 are mainly those who have not been vaccinated and this is the case in our country. We therefore continue urging members of the public to consider getting vaccinated today rather than later,” he appealed.

In a related development, Dr. Malama said Zambia was this afternoon expected to receive a consignment of medical supplies including personal protective equipment, an oxygen generator, oxygen tools and accessories, Covid-19 rapid diagnostic test kits, pulse oximeters, and gloves from the Egyptian government.

“The Government of the Republic of Zambia takes this opportunity to thank the Egyptian government and its people for this support considering the fact that Egypt has equally not been spared by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

And Dr. Malama said the Ministry of Health and the Zambia National Public Health Institute will work closely with the National Assembly Management in ensuring infection, prevention and control measures are put in place ahead of the preparation for the registration and orientation of Members of Parliament to the first session of the 13th National Assembly.