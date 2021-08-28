9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, August 28, 2021
Updated:

Zambia records drop in Covid-19 active cases

The number of Covid-19 active cases in Zambia has for the first time since May

2021 dropped to below 2,000.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama said currently, there are

1,986 active cases countrywide.

From May 2021, the number of active Covid-19 cases has always been above 2000 despite fluctuations

in the number of new daily positive cases.

Dr. Malama said out of 1,986 active cases currently, 1,871 are under community management while 115 are admitted

to Covid-19 isolation facilities.

He disclosed that of those in admission, 83 are on oxygen and 26 are in critical condition.

Dr. Malama said in a statement issued to ZANIS today that Zambia has continued to record a reduction in Covid-19

cases.

He said in the last 24 hours, the country recorded 189 new confirmed cases out of 6,292 tests done.

He further disclosed that 15 new admissions were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The Permanent Secretary said the cumulative number of confirmed cases recorded to date now stands at

205,893.

And Dr. Malama has said four new Covid-19 related deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours in four provinces

namely Copperbelt, Lusaka, North-western and Southern.

The Permanent Secretary stated that the cumulative number of Covid-19 related deaths recorded to date

now stands at 3,591.

He added that 457 discharges were made in the last 24 hours, of which 24 were from health facilities while

433 from community management, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 200,316.

“The distribution of the new cases and within province positivity are Central 10 , Copperbelt 29, Eastern 13 ,

Luapula 20, Lusaka 9, Muchinga 17, Northern 39, North-western 24, Southern 7, and Western 21,” Dr. Malama

stated.

Meanwhile, Dr. Malama said from the 297 operational vaccine centres, 53 dose one and 109 dose two of the AstraZeneca

vaccine as well as 3,933 doses of Johnson and Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours.

He has meanwhile urged the public not to drop their guard but continue adhering to the stipulated guidelines as well

as to get vaccinated despite the number of Covid-19 cases reducing.

On the global front, Dr. Malama said over 700,000 cases are recorded daily, with the highest burden of cases being

reported from Asia at 37 percent, North America at 32 percent and Europe 20 percent.

He said Africa contributed five percent to the global disease burden, recording 33,964 cases of Covid-19 and 764 deaths

in the last 24 hours.

