President Hakainde Hichilema has assured the Church in the Country of his unflinching supporting in doing God’s works.

And the President has stated that State House, as a People’s House, will remain open to all citizens including the churches.

President Hichilema this morning was joined by the Seventh Day Adventist Church members in fellowship at State House grounds and tomorrow, the Head of State will be joined by another set of Christians in praise and worship.

The President said that assured Zambians that while in office, his government will ensure that Christianity is not only in word but also in action for faith without works amounts to nothing.

The President added that Zambia’s stance as a Christian Nation will be upheld to the honour and glory of our God Almighty.

“While in office, we will ensure that Christianity is not only in word but also in action for faith without works amounts to nothing.

“Zambia’s stance as a Christian Nation will be upheld to the honour and glory of our God Almighty.

“In his message, Pastor Hamilton Mulendema reminded us to continue looking to God Almighty when in trouble and also that the country expects us to deliver the much-desired change. We ask for God’s wisdom and through Christ, this we will deliver.

“To our brothers and sisters going to worship tomorrow, Sunday, we encourage you to do so wholeheartedly. Our government is open to work with all churches and all churches are welcome to State House, which is a house for the People.

“In order to emphasise this, we will be joined by fellow Christians tomorrow, Sunday, 29th August, 2021, for a fellowship service. We are one Zambia, one Nation and one People, ” the president concluded in a statement on his facebook page