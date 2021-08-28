9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, August 28, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Zambia’s Stance as a Christian Nation will be Upheld-President Hichilema

By Chief Editor
53 views
3
Headlines Zambia's Stance as a Christian Nation will be Upheld-President Hichilema
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema has assured the Church in the Country of his unflinching supporting in doing God’s works.

And the President has stated that State House, as a People’s House, will remain open to all citizens including the churches.

President Hichilema this morning was joined by the Seventh Day Adventist Church members in fellowship at State House grounds and tomorrow, the Head of State will be joined by another set of Christians in praise and worship.

The President said that assured Zambians that while in office, his government will ensure that Christianity is not only in word but also in action for faith without works amounts to nothing.

The President added that Zambia’s stance as a Christian Nation will be upheld to the honour and glory of our God Almighty.

“While in office, we will ensure that Christianity is not only in word but also in action for faith without works amounts to nothing.

“Zambia’s stance as a Christian Nation will be upheld to the honour and glory of our God Almighty.

“In his message, Pastor Hamilton Mulendema reminded us to continue looking to God Almighty when in trouble and also that the country expects us to deliver the much-desired change. We ask for God’s wisdom and through Christ, this we will deliver.

“To our brothers and sisters going to worship tomorrow, Sunday, we encourage you to do so wholeheartedly. Our government is open to work with all churches and all churches are welcome to State House, which is a house for the People.

“In order to emphasise this, we will be joined by fellow Christians tomorrow, Sunday, 29th August, 2021, for a fellowship service. We are one Zambia, one Nation and one People, ” the president concluded in a statement on his facebook page

Previous articleAbout Loyals to the President and Use of Civilian Bodyguards at State House
Next articleZambia Shall Be Saved Gospel artist Priscilla Chibamba dies

3 COMMENTS

  1. Needless really. It’s not the state’s business to ensure that people pray. The business of the state is to ensure that people obey the law.

    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Columnseditor - 0

Zambia Shall Be Saved Gospel artist Priscilla Chibamba dies

The Organisation of Zambians Abroad OZA announced with with sadness the passing of Ms Priscilla Chibamba in Seattle Washington. Ms...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government Treasury is empty because of heavy consumption and wastage of public resources-President Hichilema

Headlines Chief Editor - 46
President Hakainde Hichilema says the country's treasury is empty. Mr Hichilema says this is the reason the country has been failing to service...
Read more

Government will embark on an aggressive economic reform programme-Musokotwane

Headlines Chief Editor - 31
Zambia's newly-appointed finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane has said that Government will embark on an aggressive economic reform programme for the country with the aim...
Read more

President Hichilema appoints Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane as the New Finance Minister

Headlines Chief Editor - 64
PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has appointed and sworn in a new Minister of Finance Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane, making this his first cabinet appointment since assuming...
Read more

Losing an Election will not Shut Us Up, Zambia can be effectively run with only 10 Ministries-Fred M’membe

Headlines Chief Editor - 20
The Losing Socialist Party Presidential Candidate Fred M'membe has said that promised to be a loyal opposition party that will provide strong check and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.