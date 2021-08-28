League champions Zesco United have crushed Lusaka Dynamos 4-0 to win the Samuel “Zoom” Ndhlovu Charity Shield final match played at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

Kenya striker Jesse Were registered a brace on Saturday afternoon as Zesco bagged the first silverware in the new 2021/22 season.

Zesco took a 3-0 lead into the break thanks to Were’s goals in the 4th and 45th minutes sandwiched by Chanda Mukuka’s strike inked five minutes away from the break.

New signee Edward Lungu came off the bench to wrap up the scoring in the 89th minute on his Zesco debut.

Both teams fielded strong squads on the day – showing their intentions to win the shield.