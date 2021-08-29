President Hakainde Hichilema says Zambia shall continue to be a Christian nation with no particular church denomination being superior to another.

President Hichilema said his administration will engage all the churches and other religions to work together in deepening the actualisation of Zambia as a Christian nation.

ZANIS reports that the Head of State was speaking today during a worship and thanks giving church service at State House grounds in Lusaka which was organised by the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church for the new leadership in the country.

Mr. Hichilema was accompanied to the church service by his wife Mutinta and children Chikonka, Miyanda and Habwela.

President Hichilema, who sang a hymn in Tonga, said no Zambian should feel alienated and called for forgiveness, reconciliation, love, unity and faith in God.

The President said the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church, where he belongs, will not be superior to other churches despite him attending the first church service in his Presidency on a Sabbath.

“It doesn’t mean the Adventist Church is superior to other churches. The body of Christ is one,” said President Hichilema.

The President said there has been a perception that churches are divided.

He said he will be inviting other church denomination and religions to State House on a regular basis for church services.

Mr. Hichilema has since urged the church to pray for his leadership and the country so that God can guide his administration in serving Zambians and creating a better country for all.

President Hichilema said he has no plan to avenge the many injustices he and many other Zambians suffered under the Patriotic Front (PF) regime.

“We are not here for vengeance, we are not here for retribution, we are not here to fix anyone. We are here to reunite the country and make it better,” said President Hichilema.

The Head of State has meanwhile asked Zambians to be a little patient as he continues to constitute his Cabinet which will reflect the country.

“Be patient, we are methodical, we are organised, the Cabinet will reflect the country and you will be proud of it and what we will do to make Zambia better,” he said.

Mr. Hichilema said Zambia is endowed with a lot of natural resources but good leadership has been missing to unlock the potential the country has.

He said his first few days in government has revealed to him that the country’s coffers are empty hence the need to cultivate good usage of the country’s resources.

Mr. Hichilema warned those that will be appointed to Cabinet that it will not be a pleasure station for them but a platform for hard work to improve the lives of Zambians especially youths who voted for change.

President Hichilema said his government has an urgent duty to provide clean drinking water in villages to ease the burden of many rural women.

And in delivering a sermon, Pastor Hamilton Mulendema implored Christians and Zambians alike to never look down on anybody because God is a game changer for those that believe in him.

Pastor Mulendema has urged President Hichilema to appoint men of integrity and moral fibre into his Cabinet.

Meanwhile, president of the Southern Zambia Union Conference of the SDA, Harrington Akombwa urged the Head of State to accelerate development in arrears to all parts of the country.