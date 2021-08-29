9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, August 29, 2021
General News
Updated:

Honest leaders won't contravene scripture-President Hichilema

President Hakainde Hichilema has reiterated his determination to appoint capable and honest men, women and the youths for positions of leadership in society.

President Hichilema based his statement on Exodus 18:21 that calls for the selection of capable honest men who fear God and hate bribes.

This is a post he posted on his official Facebook page.

“But select from all the people some capable, honest men who fear God and hate bribes. Appoint them as leaders over groups of one thousand, one hundred, fifty, and ten. Exodus 18:21,” President Hichilema quoted the Bible.

While referring to the Bible, Mr. Hichilema said the scriptures will not be contravened if capable, honest women and youth are added among those that qualify for leadership roles in society.

“We believe this scripture will not be contravened if we include capable honest women and the youth, among those that qualify for leadership roles in our non-discriminatory society,” he stated.

President Hichilema has been a strong advocate of appointing people of good morals, values and integrity to positions of leadership.

In the same Facebook post, President Hichilema wished the public a happy Sunday worship and God’s blessings.

“Good morning fellow Zambians and have a happy Sunday worship. God bless you and may He bless the Republic of Zambia,” he said.

