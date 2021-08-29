9.5 C
President Hichilema reiterates commitment to appoint women and youth in leadership roles

“But select from all the people some capable, honest men who fear God and hate bribes. Appoint them as leaders over groups of one thousand, one hundred, fifty, and ten.”
(Exodus 18:21)

President Hichilema has said he believes this scripture will not be contravened if capable honest women and the youth are included among those that qualify for leadership roles in our non discriminatory society.

The President also encouraged Zambians to wholeheartedly worship today. Our government is open to work with all churches and all churches are welcome to State House, which is a house for the People. In order to emphasise this, we will be joined by fellow Christians on Sunday, 29th August, 2021, for a fellowship service. We are one Zambia, one Nation and one People.

Previous articleActionaid Zambia Reflections on President Hakainde Hichilema Inaugural Speech
Next articleToday’s Message: You Are Not a Slave

