Sports
BASKETBALL: Lunga Bullets Open 3 Point Lead

Defending champions Lunga Bullets have opened a three point lead in the Copperbelt Basketball League after posting their third consecutive win at the weekend.

Lunga beat Kamfinsa Cardinals 68-46 in their latest game played over the weekend.

The Kitwe giants have moved to 13 points after playing seven games.

Second placed Mufulira Magnets have 10 points and two games in hand.

Lunga overcame IC Tigers 70-56 and Luanshya Eagles 84-59 last week when the league resumed after the Covid-19 lockdown.

In other weekend games, Ndola Takers beat YMCA Stingers 63-45 and Luanshya Eagles edged IC Tigers 67-50.

Meanwhile, CEZ Blazers are leading the Men’s B League on 16 points after overcoming Don Bosco 48-31 at the weekend.

Blazers have a two point lead against second placed Roan Blazers, who sit on 14 points from nine games played.

Copperbelt Basketball League – Results

Men’s Super League

Ndola Takers 63 YMCA Stingers 45

Luanshya Eagles 67 I C Tigers 50

Kamfinsa Cardinals 46 Lunga Bullets 68

Ndola Takers 40 Kamfinsa Cardinals 43


B League

Luanshya Heats 40 Kwacha Crusaders 44

Roan Blazers 54 Ndola Nets 57

Konkola Trotters 00 Kalewa Garrisons 20

CEC Blazers 48 Don Bosco 31

Slumdunk Academy 52 CEC Blazers 53

Kwacha Crusaders 38 Ndola Nets 64

Ndeke Falcons 38 Roan Blazers 51

