Defending champions Lunga Bullets have opened a three point lead in the Copperbelt Basketball League after posting their third consecutive win at the weekend.
Lunga beat Kamfinsa Cardinals 68-46 in their latest game played over the weekend.
The Kitwe giants have moved to 13 points after playing seven games.
Second placed Mufulira Magnets have 10 points and two games in hand.
Lunga overcame IC Tigers 70-56 and Luanshya Eagles 84-59 last week when the league resumed after the Covid-19 lockdown.
In other weekend games, Ndola Takers beat YMCA Stingers 63-45 and Luanshya Eagles edged IC Tigers 67-50.
Meanwhile, CEZ Blazers are leading the Men’s B League on 16 points after overcoming Don Bosco 48-31 at the weekend.
Blazers have a two point lead against second placed Roan Blazers, who sit on 14 points from nine games played.
Copperbelt Basketball League – Results
Men’s Super League
Ndola Takers 63 YMCA Stingers 45
Luanshya Eagles 67 I C Tigers 50
Kamfinsa Cardinals 46 Lunga Bullets 68
Ndola Takers 40 Kamfinsa Cardinals 43
B League
Luanshya Heats 40 Kwacha Crusaders 44
Roan Blazers 54 Ndola Nets 57
Konkola Trotters 00 Kalewa Garrisons 20
CEC Blazers 48 Don Bosco 31
Slumdunk Academy 52 CEC Blazers 53
Kwacha Crusaders 38 Ndola Nets 64
Ndeke Falcons 38 Roan Blazers 51