9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 30, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Realign yourselves with ethical conduct- Justice Staff implored

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Realign yourselves with ethical conduct- Justice Staff implored
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Ministry of Justice says there is a need for members of staff to familiarize themselves with the code of ethics as a measure to curb corruption.

Ministry of Justice Permanent Secretary for Administration, Thandiwe Oteng says knowing the code of ethics will help address unethical behavior, which is capable of breeding corruption.

In a speech read on her behalf by Director Human Resource and Administration, Doreen Matambo, during the launch of a sensitization workshop on corruption in Lusaka, Mrs Oteng called for professionalism, integrity and zero tolerance to corruption, among all staff members.

She said documents such as the Service Charter and Gift Policy are key in the fight against corruption, adding that the Ministry’s Integrity Committee is responsible for reviewing such policy documents.

“We know that corruption is a vice that has hampered the growth of our country in many ways. I am delighted that in the sensitization workshop schedule, we have topics on corruption phenomenon, Integrity Committee programs for Zambia, administrative ethics as well as the Service Charter,” she said.

And speaking on the same occasion, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Acting Director General Rosemary Kuzwayo says the Integrity Committee programme has been rolled out to 118 institutions since inception in 2006.

In a speech read on her behalf by ACC Acting Director, Corruption Prevention Department Glenda Mungalaba, Ms. Khuzwayo noted that the programme is part of the Anti-Corruption Policy and was formulated even before the policy was approved.

“The Integrity Committee programme is one of the strategies in the National Anti-Corruption Policy which is aimed at institutionalizing the prevention of corruption,” she said.

Previous articleZambia Police urged to deal with cadres that have resurfaced in public markets and bus stations

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Realign yourselves with ethical conduct- Justice Staff implored

The Ministry of Justice says there is a need for members of staff to familiarize themselves with the code...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Hichilema thanks Catholic Church for good doctrine

General News Chief Editor - 16
President Hakainde Hichilema has thanked the Catholic Church for its doctrine that does not only emphasise spiritual guidance but also encompasses economic direction...
Read more

Police halt illegal mining activities in Luanshya Copper Mines

General News Photo Editor - 9
A combined team of police officers from all ten districts of the Copperbelt province has swung into action in an operation to remove hundreds...
Read more

Honest leaders won’t contravene scripture-President Hichilema

General News Photo Editor - 15
President Hakainde Hichilema has reiterated his determination to appoint capable and honest men, women and the youths for positions of leadership in society....
Read more

All church denominations are equal-President Hichilema

General News Photo Editor - 18
President Hakainde Hichilema says Zambia shall continue to be a Christian nation with no particular church denomination being superior to another. President Hichilema said his...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.