The Ministry of Justice says there is a need for members of staff to familiarize themselves with the code of ethics as a measure to curb corruption.

Ministry of Justice Permanent Secretary for Administration, Thandiwe Oteng says knowing the code of ethics will help address unethical behavior, which is capable of breeding corruption.

In a speech read on her behalf by Director Human Resource and Administration, Doreen Matambo, during the launch of a sensitization workshop on corruption in Lusaka, Mrs Oteng called for professionalism, integrity and zero tolerance to corruption, among all staff members.

She said documents such as the Service Charter and Gift Policy are key in the fight against corruption, adding that the Ministry’s Integrity Committee is responsible for reviewing such policy documents.

“We know that corruption is a vice that has hampered the growth of our country in many ways. I am delighted that in the sensitization workshop schedule, we have topics on corruption phenomenon, Integrity Committee programs for Zambia, administrative ethics as well as the Service Charter,” she said.

And speaking on the same occasion, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Acting Director General Rosemary Kuzwayo says the Integrity Committee programme has been rolled out to 118 institutions since inception in 2006.

In a speech read on her behalf by ACC Acting Director, Corruption Prevention Department Glenda Mungalaba, Ms. Khuzwayo noted that the programme is part of the Anti-Corruption Policy and was formulated even before the policy was approved.

“The Integrity Committee programme is one of the strategies in the National Anti-Corruption Policy which is aimed at institutionalizing the prevention of corruption,” she said.