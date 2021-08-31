Vice President Mutale Nalumango has said that the United Party for National Development (UPND) administration will ensure the quality of education is not compromised at all levels of learning.

Mrs. Nalumango said that President Hakainde Hichilema has placed the education of Citizens top on his priority.

The Vice President was speaking when a team from the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Governing Council paid a courtesy call on her at her office.

Mrs. Nalumango urged the NIPA Governing Council and Management to strengthen relations with various industries to know which areas need personnel trained to run their industries efficiently.

She said Government is happy to learn of IT programs at NIPA, as the e-Government program will equally benefit from it.

Mrs. Nalumango emphasized the need for the institution to offer quality education.

NIPA Governing Council Chairperson Mary Ngoma said the council embraces change while acknowledging the Presidential pronouncement of executing duties professionally.

Professor NGOMA said the Council hopes Government will continue with the national school of Governance within NIPA to train and retrain civil servants.

Meanwhile, the names of 1200 teachers that have been recruited will be published tomorrow. Teaching Service Commission Chairperson Stanley Mhango says the list includes 347 persons with disabilities who met the qualifications.

Mr. Mhango says the recruitment process went through Human Resource Management Committees in all the Districts.

He told ZNBC news in an interview that the Commission has now revised the service conditions of 1973 to allow a decentralized recruitment process.

Mr. Mhango said the recruitment exercise met the criteria as it was done in a transparent manner.