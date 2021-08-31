Chipolopolo’s ten-days training camp in Morocco is now closed and the team have packed their bags heading to Nouakchott ahead of their September 3 clash against hosts Mauritania.

Zambia set-up a transit training base in Marrakech on August 21 to prepare for their opening 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup Group B qualifier away to Mauritania.

“Chipolopolo are due to leave Casablanca on Tuesday night and will arrive in Nouakchott in the early hours of Wednesday,” FAZ spokesman Sydney Mungala said.

“Everything is in place and the coaches are happy with the ten-day training camp that we have had here in Morocco and the coaches have zeroed-in on their final team.”

Meanwhile, the team will be joined in Nouakchott by two remaining European-based call-ups.

Chilfuya of Swedish club Djurgardens, and Lubambo from Danish second division side AC Horsens are making their way to Nouakchott from their respective bases to complete the eight professionals summoned for 2022 Qatar Group B qualifying duty.

The foreign call-ups in camp are defender Tandi Mwape of DR Congo champions TP Mazembe, midfielder Clatous Chama from RS Berkane in Morocco and goalkeeper Mwenya Chibwe of South African club Baroka FC.

Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu and Leicester City striker Patson Daka are the other players while Roderick Kabwe of South Africa club Black Leopards has been with the local camp since August 5.