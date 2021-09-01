Lawyer Eddie Mwitwa has said that there is a need to amend the Public Order Act at an opportune time.

Mr. Mwitwa, who is also former Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) president, has said that the controversial piece of legislation can be amended even without reviewing the Constitution.

He says the public is eager to hear from Members of Parliament who will soon resume seating.

Mr. Mwitwa says opposition political parties have long complained against the alleged unfair application of the law but now is an opportunity to amend it and make it more appropriate for all in political circles.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mwitwa says petitions are part of the constitutional democracy that Zambians have chosen as a system of governance.

Mr. Mwitwa told ZNBC news that legally, the petitions are justified but that it is up to the court to determine their validity