Midfielder Edward Chilufya says he cannot wait to give his best for Chipolopolo in September’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Group B qualifiers after joining camp on Wednesday in Mauritania.

The midfielder from Swedish club Djurgardens, and his Danish-based compatriot Lubambo Musonda of AC Horsens, converged on Nouakchott on September 1 with the rest of the Chipolopolo team.

Chipolopolo had also just landed there from Morocco where Zambia had just completed a 10-day training camp in Marrakech.

“It is always an honour to represent your country so that I can perform to the best of my abilities. It is a great feeling to be back,” Chilufya said.

Chilufya last played for Chipolopolo in October, 2020 during the teams’ three-match friendly series against Malawi, Kenya and South Africa.

Meanwhile, Lubambo and Chilufya’s arrival competes the Chipolopolo register for Friday’s 2022 Qatar Group B qualifier against hosts Mauritania.

Beston Chambeshi’s side is now at full- strength with 22 players following Lubambo and Chilufya’s arrival.