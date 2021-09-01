9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Chipolopolo At Full Strengh After Lubambo and Chiliufya Join Team

Midfielder Edward Chilufya says he cannot wait to give his best for Chipolopolo in September’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Group B qualifiers after joining camp on Wednesday in Mauritania.

The midfielder from Swedish club Djurgardens, and his Danish-based compatriot Lubambo Musonda of AC Horsens, converged on Nouakchott on September 1 with the rest of the Chipolopolo team.

Chipolopolo had also just landed there from Morocco where Zambia had just completed a 10-day training camp in Marrakech.

“It is always an honour to represent your country so that I can perform to the best of my abilities. It is a great feeling to be back,” Chilufya said.

Chilufya last played for Chipolopolo in October, 2020 during the teams’ three-match friendly series against Malawi, Kenya and South Africa.

Meanwhile, Lubambo and Chilufya’s arrival competes the Chipolopolo register for Friday’s 2022 Qatar Group B qualifier against hosts Mauritania.

Beston Chambeshi’s side is now at full- strength with 22 players following Lubambo and Chilufya’s arrival.

