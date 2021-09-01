The International Monetary Fund Resident Representative for Zambia Preya Sharma yesterday morning held a meeting with Finance Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane.

The bilateral engagement, held at the Ministry of Finance was the first between the IMF Resident Representative and Dr. Musokotwane and discussed various aspects of strengthening the partnership between Zambia and the Fund.

Zambia a few days ago received 1.3 billion US dollars from the 650 billion US dollars IMF Special Drawing Rights general allocation.

The Ministry of Finance says the resources from the IMF will assist the country to attain the development aspirations and lead to economic stabilisation and positive growth.

Yesterday Forum for Democracy and Development president Hon. Edith Nawakwi said that the appointment of Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane Member of Parliament-Elect as finance minister was in complete breach of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia.

Hon. Nawakwi in her facebook posting said Dr. Musokotwane is not a Member of Parliament and that he has not been sworn in as member of parliament.

“One wonders under what Law His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema gave him the keys to open the Treasury of our Republic. This Constitutional breach by the President is contrary to the oath of office taken by the President in which he undertook to defend and protect the Constitution of Zambia. It is this same constitution that instructs the President to appoint Ministers from among Members of Parliament,” Hon. Nawakwi said.

Hon. Nawakwi wondered whether there is another Parliament where Dr. Musokotwane could have taken a secret oath from.

“To date, there are only two (2) office bearers that the country is aware of and that is His Excellency the President Hakainde Hichilema and Her Honor Mrs. Mutale Nalumango. Any other person purporting to be exercising powers under our Republican Constitution is acting illegally. To this effect the President has breached the Constitution of Zambia,” she said.

“I wonder where the Government Lawyers are… Are they scared of advising the President or their advice is simply not being sought, the new broom can sweep very well but the old broom knows the corners of the house,” Hon. Nawakwi said.