Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Government urged to expedite retirees’ benefits

By Chief Editor
Senior Citizens in Mkushi district have implored President Hakainde Hichilema to expedite the disbursement of retirees’ benefits across the country.

One Senior citizen, Weston Beso stated that government should ensure the plight of retirees is improved by paying their retirement benefits on time.

He said that he felt compelled to appeal to government on behalf of several retirees who still have not been paid their retirement benefits including leave days from as far back as 2008.

Mr Beso explained that failure to pay the retirees on time negatively affects their economic well-being.

He further said that President Hichilema will not only address the challenges faced by retirees but that he will look into the high cost of living and timely delivery of farming inputs.

Another Senior citizen, Dan Kati said that there is need for government to recognize the efforts of the volunteer community health workers that complement the staff shortage at many rural health facilities in this district.

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema greets ZSIC retirees who called on him at the party secretariat
Previous articleWorld leaders continue to congratulate President Hakainde Hichilema

