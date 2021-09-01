9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, September 1, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Sate Sate Believes Nkana Are 2021/22 Top 4 League Contenders

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Sate Sate Believes Nkana Are 2021/22 Top 4 League Contenders
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Nkana striker Ronald “Sate Sate” Kampamba is expecting an improved performance from his side in the 2021/22 season.

Kalampa survived relegation on the final day of last season to remain in the FAZ Super Division.

Nkana will kick-off the Super Division campaign with a home match against Nkwazi on September 11 at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

“So far so good, we are training hard,” Kampamba said.

Nkana are back at their base in Kitwe after holding a pre-season training camp in Mufulira.

“This season, we want to work extra hard to go back to the top. We want to play continental. We are used to playing continental,” he said.

Kampamba said Nkana won’t underrate Nkwazi in the league opener.

“We won’t underrate Nkwazi and we are looking forward to getting a positive result.”

Previous articleZambia’s reserves stand at $2.9 billion-Bank of Zambia

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Sate Sate Believes Nkana Are 2021/22 Top 4 League Contenders

Nkana striker Ronald “Sate Sate” Kampamba is expecting an improved performance from his side in the 2021/22 season. Kalampa survived...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Lwandamina: Don’t Overload Mwepu and Patson

Sports sports - 2
Coach George Lwandamina has warned Chipolopolo against over-dependence on Patson Daka and Enock Mwepu in the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Lwandamina, the coach...
Read more

GBFC Ladies Advance To COSAFA Zone CAF Womens Champions League Semifinals

Sports sports - 0
Green Buffaloes are through to the COSAFA zone qualifying tournament for the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League. The Zambian champions on Tuesday afternoon beat TURA...
Read more

Chipolopolo Wrap-up Morocco Camp

Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo's ten-days training camp in Morocco is now closed and the team have packed their bags heading to Nouakchott ahead of their September 3...
Read more

Judgement Day For Buffaloes at COSAFA/CAF Womens Champions League

Sports sports - 0
Green Buffaloes semifinal destiny at the COSAFA zone qualifiers for the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League will be decided this afternoon when they face...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.