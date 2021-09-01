Nkana striker Ronald “Sate Sate” Kampamba is expecting an improved performance from his side in the 2021/22 season.

Kalampa survived relegation on the final day of last season to remain in the FAZ Super Division.

Nkana will kick-off the Super Division campaign with a home match against Nkwazi on September 11 at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

“So far so good, we are training hard,” Kampamba said.

Nkana are back at their base in Kitwe after holding a pre-season training camp in Mufulira.

“This season, we want to work extra hard to go back to the top. We want to play continental. We are used to playing continental,” he said.

Kampamba said Nkana won’t underrate Nkwazi in the league opener.

“We won’t underrate Nkwazi and we are looking forward to getting a positive result.”