9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, September 2, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

All elected Members of Parliament have been sworn in, Speaker to be elected tomorrow

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Feature Politics All elected Members of Parliament have been sworn in, Speaker to be...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

All elected Members of Parliament have taken oath before the Clerk of the National Assembly Cecilia Mbewe at Parliament building.

The swearing-in ceremony that commenced yesterday closed this afternoon.

Mrs Mbewe swore-in 80 lawmakers yesterday, with the last batch of 72 having taken oath today.

In an interview with ZANIS, Roan Member of Parliament Joel Chibuye explained that he will prioritize agriculture and mining, as he takes up his five year mandate.

Mr Chibuye said despite being an independent lawmaker, he will work closely with the government, to create wealth and employment in the area.

“The journey of bettering the lives of people in Roan has begun and this will be done through fostering agriculture and mining. Those youths and people involved in mining and agriculture will receive support that I will lobby for as their MP and with no doubt we shall succeed,” he said.

And Chilubi Member of Parliament Mulenga Fube said his term in office will see a continuation of different projects and programmes.

Mr Fube cited fish and crop farming as some of the areas that need urgent attention, and he will strive to change people’s livelihood.

Meanwhile, Mafinga Lawmaker Robert Chabinga pointed out that the road network is the greatest challenge being faced in the area.

Mr Chabinga was however, optimistic that he will find lasting solutions to the problems in the area, by working hand in hand with the United Party for National Development (UPND) administration.

The new Speaker of the National Assembly is expected to be elected tomorrow, September 3rd, 2021, ahead of the official opening of the 1st Session on the 13th National Assembly by President Hakainde Hichilema on Friday, September 10 2021.

Previous articleChama To Miss Mauritania Game

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

All elected Members of Parliament have been sworn in, Speaker to be elected tomorrow

All elected Members of Parliament have taken oath before the Clerk of the National Assembly Cecilia Mbewe at Parliament...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Of Bally swiftly moving into State House & appointing his new cabinet

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 52
By Prince Bill M. Kaping’a Political/Social Analyst No sooner had one Hakainde S. Hichilema assumed the mantle as Republican President following a landslide victory...
Read more

I’m not available to contest the 2026 Presidential Elections-Lungu

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 33
Former president Edgar Lungu has said that he is not available to contest the 2026 General election. speaking to journalists shortly after a Church service...
Read more

Decision for President Lungu to remain in Politics is up to him and his family

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 17
Patriotic Front Vice President Hon. Given Lubinda has expressed profound gratitude to the Party President Edgar Lungu, the PF MCC, and the general membership...
Read more

Miles Sampa blames the old Guard for Sinking PF and the presidency

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 49
Newly elected Patriotic Front Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa has laid the blame for isolating President Edgar Lungu from getting the truth from...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.