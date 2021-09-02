All elected Members of Parliament have taken oath before the Clerk of the National Assembly Cecilia Mbewe at Parliament building.

The swearing-in ceremony that commenced yesterday closed this afternoon.

Mrs Mbewe swore-in 80 lawmakers yesterday, with the last batch of 72 having taken oath today.

In an interview with ZANIS, Roan Member of Parliament Joel Chibuye explained that he will prioritize agriculture and mining, as he takes up his five year mandate.

Mr Chibuye said despite being an independent lawmaker, he will work closely with the government, to create wealth and employment in the area.

“The journey of bettering the lives of people in Roan has begun and this will be done through fostering agriculture and mining. Those youths and people involved in mining and agriculture will receive support that I will lobby for as their MP and with no doubt we shall succeed,” he said.

And Chilubi Member of Parliament Mulenga Fube said his term in office will see a continuation of different projects and programmes.

Mr Fube cited fish and crop farming as some of the areas that need urgent attention, and he will strive to change people’s livelihood.

Meanwhile, Mafinga Lawmaker Robert Chabinga pointed out that the road network is the greatest challenge being faced in the area.

Mr Chabinga was however, optimistic that he will find lasting solutions to the problems in the area, by working hand in hand with the United Party for National Development (UPND) administration.

The new Speaker of the National Assembly is expected to be elected tomorrow, September 3rd, 2021, ahead of the official opening of the 1st Session on the 13th National Assembly by President Hakainde Hichilema on Friday, September 10 2021.