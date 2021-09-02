9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, September 2, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit says it is ready for the opening of Parliament t

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit says it is ready for the...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) says it has put in place measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 as parliament resumes sittings during the First Session of the 13th National Assembly.

The Unit says it is working with a multi-sectoral team and has taken precautions to prevent the spread of the pandemic during the First Session of the 13th National Assembly set to be opened by President Hakainde Hichilema on 10th September 2021.

DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe said the Unit is working with the Ministry of Health and the National Assembly to prepare the National Assembly building in readiness for Members of Parliament who will reconvene to elect the Speaker of the National Assembly on Friday, 3rd September 2021.

The National Coordinator, in a press statement issued to ZANIS by DMMU Senior Communications Officer Mathews Musukwa, said the multi-sectoral team has put measures in place to ensure that the National Assembly building is COVID-19 free as lawmakers return to conduct parliamentary business.

Mr. Kabwe said DMMU and the Ministry of Health have made arrangements to ensure that the facility is kept safe throughout the sessions until parliament adjourns.

He disclosed that wash stations have been strategically positions for the MPs to use while Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) have also been made available for lawmakers and all the staff operating at Parliament building.

Mr. Kabwe who is also the Chairperson of the multi-sectoral team has since cautioned members of the public to continue adhering to the COVID-19 health guidelines in order to avoid the anticipated 4th wave.

He said despite the country recording reduced cases of the coronavirus, people should not drop their guard as doing so would allow a surge in the cases.

Previous articlePresident Hichilema Mourns Chief Nkula and Chieftainess Nyanja

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit says it is ready for the opening of Parliament t

The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) says it has put in place measures to prevent the spread of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Hakainde Hichilema urged to consider appointing young women to his cabinet

General News Chief Editor - 9
Young Women in Action (YWA) has called on President Hakainde Hichilema to consider appointing young women to his cabinet. YWA Director Harriet Chibuta...
Read more

Over 80 MPs sworn in, pledge to work with Government

General News Chief Editor - 10
Over 80 Members of Parliament among them independents candidates have pledged to work with President Hakainde Hichilema to spur social and economic development in...
Read more

Chishimba Kambwili explains the Leaked Audio Recording

General News Chief Editor - 59
Former Minister of Information and now Patriotic Front Member has said that he does not engage in criminality or shady deals. Reacting an audio recording...
Read more

The Public Order Act can be Amended Without Reviewing the Constitution- Former LAZ President

General News Chief Editor - 9
Lawyer Eddie Mwitwa has said that there is a need to amend the Public Order Act at an opportune time. Mr. Mwitwa, who is also...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.