The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) says it has put in place measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 as parliament resumes sittings during the First Session of the 13th National Assembly.

The Unit says it is working with a multi-sectoral team and has taken precautions to prevent the spread of the pandemic during the First Session of the 13th National Assembly set to be opened by President Hakainde Hichilema on 10th September 2021.

DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe said the Unit is working with the Ministry of Health and the National Assembly to prepare the National Assembly building in readiness for Members of Parliament who will reconvene to elect the Speaker of the National Assembly on Friday, 3rd September 2021.

The National Coordinator, in a press statement issued to ZANIS by DMMU Senior Communications Officer Mathews Musukwa, said the multi-sectoral team has put measures in place to ensure that the National Assembly building is COVID-19 free as lawmakers return to conduct parliamentary business.

Mr. Kabwe said DMMU and the Ministry of Health have made arrangements to ensure that the facility is kept safe throughout the sessions until parliament adjourns.

He disclosed that wash stations have been strategically positions for the MPs to use while Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) have also been made available for lawmakers and all the staff operating at Parliament building.

Mr. Kabwe who is also the Chairperson of the multi-sectoral team has since cautioned members of the public to continue adhering to the COVID-19 health guidelines in order to avoid the anticipated 4th wave.

He said despite the country recording reduced cases of the coronavirus, people should not drop their guard as doing so would allow a surge in the cases.