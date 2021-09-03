Chief Nkweto of the Bemba people of Chinsali has called on all politicians petitioning the August 12, 2021 elections not to create unnecessary violence but remain peaceful and united.

Chief Nkweto noted that politicians have a right to petition elections if they suspected any electoral malpractice during the process, but that they should uphold the tenets of democracy.

The traditional leader advised politicians to always accept the outcome of elections and always maintain peace and unity for the betterment of the nation.

”We know that each of them has the right to petition the elections but they should do it as per Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) code of conduct and no violence should be recorded,” he said.

And Chief Nkweto has since congratulated and urged President Hakainde Hichilema to propel Zambia to economic development.

”The victory of President Hichilema is God’s will which cannot be taken away from him for he fought for it for many years,” Chief Nkweto said.

The traditional leader is expectant of President Hichilema’s promise of inclusiveness of all Zambians in his administration.

”God must grant the people you will appoint in your new government spiritual protection and wisdom as they work for the citizens of this country and am confident that the country will experience vast economic development, ” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Nkweto has appealed to Mr Hichilema to work with traditional leaders in order to bring development to the people in rural areas.