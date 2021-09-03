9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, September 3, 2021
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Chief Nkweto urge politicians to accept election outcome

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Rural News Chief Nkweto urge politicians to accept election outcome
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chief Nkweto of the Bemba people of Chinsali has called on all politicians petitioning the August 12, 2021 elections not to create unnecessary violence but remain peaceful and united.

Chief Nkweto noted that politicians have a right to petition elections if they suspected any electoral malpractice during the process, but that they should uphold the tenets of democracy.

The traditional leader advised politicians to always accept the outcome of elections and always maintain peace and unity for the betterment of the nation.

”We know that each of them has the right to petition the elections but they should do it as per Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) code of conduct and no violence should be recorded,” he said.

And Chief Nkweto has since congratulated and urged President Hakainde Hichilema to propel Zambia to economic development.

”The victory of President Hichilema is God’s will which cannot be taken away from him for he fought for it for many years,” Chief Nkweto said.

The traditional leader is expectant of President Hichilema’s promise of inclusiveness of all Zambians in his administration.

”God must grant the people you will appoint in your new government spiritual protection and wisdom as they work for the citizens of this country and am confident that the country will experience vast economic development, ” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Nkweto has appealed to Mr Hichilema to work with traditional leaders in order to bring development to the people in rural areas.

Previous articleFront line workers hailed for commitment to duty

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Chief Nkweto urge politicians to accept election outcome

Chief Nkweto of the Bemba people of Chinsali has called on all politicians petitioning the August 12, 2021...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Hichilema Mourns Chief Nkula and Chieftainess Nyanja

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
President Hakainde Hichilema says his administration holds the institution of Chiefs in high esteem and will ensure that there is close collaboration. President Hichilema notes...
Read more

Nkomeshya commends Choppies for employing locals

Headlines Chief Editor - 0
Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo II has applauded Choppies Supermarkets Limited for employing local youths to work at their newly opened store in Chongwe. The traditional...
Read more

Zambia Police urged to deal with cadres that have resurfaced in public markets and bus stations

Rural News Chief Editor - 30
The United Party for National Development (UPND) leadership in Muchinga Province has called on the Zambia Police and Council police to intensify patrols in...
Read more

Work with Government, Chitimukulu urges Bemba chiefs

Rural News Chief Editor - 18
PARAMOUNT Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people has urged Bemba chiefs to support President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND administration. The Mwine Lubemba said traditional...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.