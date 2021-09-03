9.5 C
Friday, September 3, 2021
Green Buffaloes Exit COSAFA Zone CAF Womens Champions League Qualifiers

Green Buffaloes’ CAF Women’s Champions League qualification dreams ended on Thursday after bowing out of the COSAFA zone qualifiers at the semifinal stage.

The Zambian champions lost 1-0 to South African side Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 in their last four clash in Durban  where  COSAFA  is hosting  the first-ever seven-club tournament from August 26 to September 4.

Melinda Kgadiete’s 44th minute goal settled matters to send Sundowns into tomorrow’s final against fellow unbeaten side Black Rhinos Queens of Zimbabwe who will battle to represent COSAFA at the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League in Egypt at the end of the year.

But a resolute Buffaloes halted Sundowns’ prolific run from the group stage where they had out-gunned their opponents by scoring 18 goals, six in each of their three Group A matches and conceded just one goal.

Meanwhile, Buffaloes didn’t go home empty-handed after Shepolopolo   defender Lushomo Mweemba won the woman of the match award.

“We had a good game but our biggest weakness was in attack. Defensively in the match we were excellent,” Mweemba said.

“I feel great to win the woman of the match award but I owe it all to my team mates for this award.”

