President Hakainde Hichilema says the country has recorded milestones in attaining gender equality by electing the first ever female speaker.

President Hichilema said the Executive will support the Legislative Arm of the government, now being headed by prominent Lusaka Lawyer Nelly Mutti as the Speaker of the National Assembly.

President Hichilema explained that the Speaker of the National Assembly Mutti who also served as the Chairperson of the Anti-Corruption Commission from 2002 to 2006 with her two deputies, will enjoy full privileges as enshrined in the constitution.

The Head of State vehemently pointed out at the approbation ceremony of the Speaker, her First and Second deputies at State House today that he was optimistic that the team will deliver to the expectation of the people.

Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti who obtained her Bachelor’s Degree in law from the University of Zambia from 1975 to 1979, the First Deputy Attractor Chisangano, the former Gwembe lawmaker and 2nd Deputy Speaker Moses Moyo, who is Luangeni Independent Member of Parliament were all presented to President Hichilema by Clerk of the National Assembly for approval.

President Hichilema, who is expected to officially open the 1st session of the 13th National Assembly next week Friday, urged the Speaker and her deputies to make laws that protect people.

“I implore all the three of you and other MP’s to make laws that protect people’s lives and make their lives easier at all times in line with human rights,” President Hichilema stressed.

The President underscored that parliament should at all times strive to make laws that make people’s lives easier and prosperous all the time.

Ms Nelly Mutti and her two deputies take over the mantle from Patrick Matibini, Catharine Namugala, the Former first Deputy Speaker and Mwimba Malama being the Former 2nd Deputy Speaker, who presided over, for a period of 10 years from 2011 to 2021.

Zambia’s First Speaker of the National Assembly was Thomas Page who served from 1948 to 1956, followed by Thomas Williams who served from 1956 to 1964, who was succeeded by Wesley Nyirenda whose term ran from 1964 to 1968, thereafter Robson Nabulyato’s term ran from 1968 to 1988.

Besides, Amusaa Mwanamwambwa, the longest serving Speaker in Zambian history whose tenure spanned from 1998 to 2011 ,was succeeded by the immediate past Speaker Patrick Matibini who was at the helm of the National Assembly from 2011 to 2021.