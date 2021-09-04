9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, September 4, 2021
Bally Should Chill, Let him stop putting Zambia in a fix as if he is still in opposition-Given Lubinda

By Chief Editor
Patriotic Front Vice President Hon. Given Lubinda has urged the President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr Hakainde Hichilema to quickly realize that he is no longer in opposition and get into gear as President because his party made many promises to the Zambian people which await fulfillment.

Speaking at the PF secretariat in Lusaka yesterday, Hon. Lubinda stated that had Bally inherited empty coffers, parliament wouldn’t be opening next week because there wouldn’t be money to pay parliamentarians.

He said FRA had continued paying farmers which wouldn’t have been the case had coffers been empty. He said Petroleum was still being purchased by the government.

And Hon. Lubinda has said unlike when UPND was in opposition and opposing just for the sake of it, the Patriotic Front would be an exceptional opposition that would cooperate with President HH to ensure he fulfilled his promises to the people of Zambia.

“Our MPs will cooperate with him so that come next year, our children won’t pay school fees,”

“He promised farmers that he would buy maize from them at K250, well, the farmers are waiting. Please, Bally, fix that for yourself and the nation,” he said.

Hon. Lubinda said the PF wanted Bally to fulfill his promises to the people of Zambia and would be watching him with microscopic eyes to ensure this was a reality.

He stated that Bally needed to unify the nation before adding, “Careful, 5 years is soon coming to an end,”

