Saturday, September 4, 2021
Sports
Tunisia Set-up Group B Top Two Showdown Against Zambia After Victory

Tunisia defeated Equatorial Guinea on Friday to set up a Group B top two showdown against Zambia on match-day-two.

The five-time FIFA World Cup finalists demolished visiting Equatorial Guinea 3-0 in Rades after the two sides had gone into the break scoreless.

Defender Dylan Bronn of French club Metz put Tunisia ahead in the 54th minute and German-based midfielder Ellyes Skhiru of FC Koln added the second goal in the 78th minute.

Saint Etienne striker Wahbi Khazri then converted a 82nd minute to send the 2004 AFCON winners top of Group B.

Tunisia lead Group B on goal difference over second placed Zambia who beat Mauritania 2-1 away earlier in the day in Nouakchott.

And now Chipolopolo and Tunisia will go head-to-head on September 7 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola in an early Group B game-changer moment.

