Saturday, September 4, 2021
General News
WWF impart skills to tourism dependent communities

By Chief Editor
The World Wide Fund for Nature Zambia (WWF) has started empowering people staying near the national parks with life skills so as to enhance their livelihood during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WWF Project Manager Courtney Parsley said the organization is conducting livelihood enhancement with communities that depend on tourism as the source of income.

ZANIS monitored Ms Paisley during a nature talk on Hot FM radio in Lusaka yesterday

She explained that some communities have already been trained on bee-keeping and how to raise money from the sale of honey.

“The tourism industry has been affected by COVID-19 and so it is important that we come to the aid of the communities that depend on tourism for their livelihoods,” she said.

Ms. Parsley further disclosed that the organization has also sunk boreholes in various communities to help improve the challenges of water.

“We want the people in the communities to have safe drinking water and avoid cases where people will be attacked by the crocodiles as they draw water in the streams,” she said.

