The police command in Kapiri Mposhi has directed its officers in the district to follow the Presidential directive of ensuring thorough investigations before effecting an arrest on suspects.

Kapiri Mposhi Police Officer Commanding, Brighson Mwape has also called on his officers to issue police bond to suspects as long as they meet stipulated bond conditions.

Addressing police officers in Kapiri Mposhi, Mr. Mwape advised the men and women in uniform to operate professionally by refraining from being politically partisan in their discharge of duties but to be loyal to the government of the day.

Mr. Mwape, who also doubles as Police Officer Commanding for Mkushi and Luano districts, noted that the call by President Hakainde Hichilema for police to carry out investigations before arresting someone and to issue police bond is very timely.

“It is the duty of every police officer to uphold the human rights of suspects than to manufacture cases against people because they have personal issues with them. As police we shall follow the directives from the Head of State for us to operate professionally,” he said.

Mr. Mwape warned that he will discipline police officers who will not follow the Presidential directives.

“Basically what we are saying is officers who feel cannot follow these directives should resign and leave the service to operate professionally,” he said.