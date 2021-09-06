9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, September 6, 2021
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Follow Presidential directives, issue police bond to deserving suspects, Police Officers told

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Rural News Follow Presidential directives, issue police bond to deserving suspects, Police Officers told
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The police command in Kapiri Mposhi has directed its officers in the district to follow the Presidential directive of ensuring thorough investigations before effecting an arrest on suspects.

Kapiri Mposhi Police Officer Commanding, Brighson Mwape has also called on his officers to issue police bond to suspects as long as they meet stipulated bond conditions.

Addressing police officers in Kapiri Mposhi, Mr. Mwape advised the men and women in uniform to operate professionally by refraining from being politically partisan in their discharge of duties but to be loyal to the government of the day.

Mr. Mwape, who also doubles as Police Officer Commanding for Mkushi and Luano districts, noted that the call by President Hakainde Hichilema for police to carry out investigations before arresting someone and to issue police bond is very timely.

“It is the duty of every police officer to uphold the human rights of suspects than to manufacture cases against people because they have personal issues with them. As police we shall follow the directives from the Head of State for us to operate professionally,” he said.

Mr. Mwape warned that he will discipline police officers who will not follow the Presidential directives.

“Basically what we are saying is officers who feel cannot follow these directives should resign and leave the service to operate professionally,” he said.

Previous articlePresident Hakainde has discouraged UPND members from Petitioning Elections Results-Mweetwa

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Follow Presidential directives, issue police bond to deserving suspects, Police Officers told

The police command in Kapiri Mposhi has directed its officers in the district to follow the Presidential directive of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chief Nkweto urge politicians to accept election outcome

Rural News Chief Editor - 3
Chief Nkweto of the Bemba people of Chinsali has called on all politicians petitioning the August 12, 2021 elections not to create unnecessary...
Read more

President Hichilema Mourns Chief Nkula and Chieftainess Nyanja

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
President Hakainde Hichilema says his administration holds the institution of Chiefs in high esteem and will ensure that there is close collaboration. President Hichilema notes...
Read more

Nkomeshya commends Choppies for employing locals

Headlines Chief Editor - 0
Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo II has applauded Choppies Supermarkets Limited for employing local youths to work at their newly opened store in Chongwe. The traditional...
Read more

Zambia Police urged to deal with cadres that have resurfaced in public markets and bus stations

Rural News Chief Editor - 30
The United Party for National Development (UPND) leadership in Muchinga Province has called on the Zambia Police and Council police to intensify patrols in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.