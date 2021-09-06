9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, September 6, 2021
Feature Politics
Updated:

PF begins the process to replace the Top Three Leaders in the Party

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) Secretary General Mr. Davies Mwila has offered to leave his position and venture into farming as part of the process to rebrand the party following its defeat to the UPND Alliance in the August 12 polls.

Mr. Mwila says the party president Edgar Lungu and National Chairman Samuel Mukupa who have also offered to leave their positions and will together with him remain Members of the Central Committee.

He said the party has since started the process of identifying people to take up the three positions among others at the Convention that will be held soon.

Addressing a Media Briefing today at the Party Headquarters, Mr. Mwila said he had done his part as Chief Executive Officer of the PF and it is time for new blood to drive the party agenda into the future.

“As a party, we have started the process of bringing in new leaders; a transition of handing over the Office of party president, Office of Secretary-General, the Office of National Chairman. These three positions, we have made it very clear that we are not going to continue,” Mr. Mwila said.

“So the party has to look for a president, they have to look for the Secretary-General, they have to look for the National Chairperson. Article 52 of our Constitution is very clear on the position of the president; it is only one line and it states that the party president shall be elected by the General Conference. Whatever goes up, must come down – no one is there forever.”

Previous articleDeputy IG of Police is not facing any Charges, says Mweetwa as UPND Youths Warn Sean Tembo

