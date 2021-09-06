9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, September 6, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

President Hakainde Hichilema Promises to Announce Cabinet This Week

By Chief Editor
53 views
5
Headlines President Hakainde Hichilema Promises to Announce Cabinet This Week
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema has announced that he will, this week, make Cabinet appointments.

In a Tweet last evening President Hichilema said that this week will be eventful as he will make Cabinet appointments and his maiden address to the National Assembly.

President Hichilema has also said he will this week make more progressive appointments.

The President is on Friday, September 10, scheduled to address the ceremonial opening of the first session of the 13th National Assembly.

The ceremony is expected to start at 10:00 hours.

Previous articleFood Reserve Agency to continue buying crops until the end of October
Next article$ 3 billion in Foreign Reserves is Remarkable-Yusuf Dodia

5 COMMENTS

  1. We do not want recycled materials. You already made your first mistake by appointing Mr. Musokotwane. Beware of MMD , MMD does not die . they just reincarnate. We know Mutati will soon reincarnate in your cabinet. Will not be surprised if Dora comes back too. She is a very intelligent and resilient woman. Good luck!

  3. RB will always have his way. That meeting at his home with you and Edgar was not for zero. He makes sure his boys are catered for in govt. We not surprised when you appointed ba Musokotwane . We will not be surprised even when you appoint Mutati. Nevers had crossed paths with RB. His political life is no more.

  5. I’m sure it is the realignment of some Ministries that is causing the delay. HH knows all the people who have been with him through thick and thin and so appointing those people cannot take so long. To some people who will not be appointed: You should realize that no person or President can please everybody. No President in this country has ever pleased everybody right from Kaunda

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 3

President Hichilema’s Appointee Still has Aggravated Robbery Charges Pending before the Lusaka Magistrates Court

President Hakainde Hichilema's appointee as Deputy Inspector General of Police for Special Duties Mr. Fanwell Siandenge still has aggravated...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

The UPND Government will not make rush decisions- HH

Headlines editor - 31
President Hakainde Hichilema says the UPND Government will not make decisions on a whim ,emotions or in haste. In a Tweet this morning, President Hichilema...
Read more

There is an Unprecedented Rise in Demand for Cash Countrywide, Use Digital Financial Services- Bank of Zambia

Headlines Chief Editor - 14
THE Bank of Zambia (BOZ) has said that the unprecedented rise in demand for Cash countrywide during the past few months has led to...
Read more

Zamtel targets to double subscriber base by 2023, invests in new network capacity equipment

Headlines Chief Editor - 7
Zamtel says it is targeting to double its active subscriber base to 7 million by end of 2023 from the current 3.7 million. Zamtel Chief...
Read more

State House Insists UPND Government has inherited Empty Treasury

Headlines Chief Editor - 34
Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Anthony Bwalya has said that there is no way the Patriotic Front (PF) officials...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.