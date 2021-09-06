President Hakainde Hichilema has announced that he will, this week, make Cabinet appointments.

In a Tweet last evening President Hichilema said that this week will be eventful as he will make Cabinet appointments and his maiden address to the National Assembly.

President Hichilema has also said he will this week make more progressive appointments.

The President is on Friday, September 10, scheduled to address the ceremonial opening of the first session of the 13th National Assembly.

The ceremony is expected to start at 10:00 hours.