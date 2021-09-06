President Hakainde Hichilema has announced that he will, this week, make Cabinet appointments.
In a Tweet last evening President Hichilema said that this week will be eventful as he will make Cabinet appointments and his maiden address to the National Assembly.
President Hichilema has also said he will this week make more progressive appointments.
The President is on Friday, September 10, scheduled to address the ceremonial opening of the first session of the 13th National Assembly.
The ceremony is expected to start at 10:00 hours.
Good evening friends. We have an eventful week ahead of us which will include Cabinet appointments, my maiden address to the National Assembly and other progressive pronouncements. Best wishes to you all.
— Hakainde Hichilema (@HHichilema) September 5, 2021
We do not want recycled materials. You already made your first mistake by appointing Mr. Musokotwane. Beware of MMD , MMD does not die . they just reincarnate. We know Mutati will soon reincarnate in your cabinet. Will not be surprised if Dora comes back too. She is a very intelligent and resilient woman. Good luck!
Minister of Justice or Legal Affairs Minister, still waiting.
RB will always have his way. That meeting at his home with you and Edgar was not for zero. He makes sure his boys are catered for in govt. We not surprised when you appointed ba Musokotwane . We will not be surprised even when you appoint Mutati. Nevers had crossed paths with RB. His political life is no more.
I see Bowman in this cabinet. You cannot leave out the Bulldozer. He made things happen during Covid.
I’m sure it is the realignment of some Ministries that is causing the delay. HH knows all the people who have been with him through thick and thin and so appointing those people cannot take so long. To some people who will not be appointed: You should realize that no person or President can please everybody. No President in this country has ever pleased everybody right from Kaunda