Mwinilunga district United Party for National Development ( UPND) secretary Skyton Kaivwa says following the 12 August elections victory, the district has been finally liberated.

Mr Kaivwa said the party in the area is excited that their long awaited aspirations to better the lives of Zambian people under the UPND Alliance have finally come true.He said Mwinilunga district has remained a stronghold for the party since it was formed.

“As a bedroom for our party UPND in Mwinilunga we are excited that our promises, aspirations and dreams to the Zambian people have come true,” Mr Kaivwa said.

The UPND District Secretary said this in a congratulatory media statement to President Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr Kaivwa praised the Head of State for strategically leading the party forward despite challenges he faced such as the numerous arrests and uneven political ground.He said the President’s courage and determination has seen the party form government.

“Your courage and compassion has driven us forward to forming government,” he said.

The district secretary wished President Hichilema good health and prayed that God continues to shield and protect him during his reign.