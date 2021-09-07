9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, September 7, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Mwinilunga finally liberated – Kaivwa

By editor
53 views
0
Headlines Mwinilunga finally liberated – Kaivwa
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Mwinilunga district United Party for National Development ( UPND) secretary Skyton Kaivwa says following the 12 August elections victory, the district has been finally liberated.

Mr Kaivwa said the party in the area is excited that their long awaited aspirations to better the lives of Zambian people under the UPND Alliance have finally come true.He said Mwinilunga district has remained a stronghold for the party since it was formed.

“As a bedroom for our party UPND in Mwinilunga we are excited that our promises, aspirations and dreams to the Zambian people have come true,” Mr Kaivwa said.

The UPND District Secretary said this in a congratulatory media statement to President Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr Kaivwa praised the Head of State for strategically leading the party forward despite challenges he faced such as the numerous arrests and uneven political ground.He said the President’s courage and determination has seen the party form government.

“Your courage and compassion has driven us forward to forming government,” he said.

The district secretary wished President Hichilema good health and prayed that God continues to shield and protect him during his reign.

Previous articlePolice Orders Deployment of Police Officers to Markets and Bus Stations to stop Political Cadres activities

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Headlineseditor - 0

Mwinilunga finally liberated – Kaivwa

Mwinilunga district United Party for National Development ( UPND) secretary Skyton Kaivwa says following the 12 August elections victory,...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

601 teenage pregnancies recorded in Chipata from April to June this year

Rural News Chief Editor - 10
The Ministry of Health has disclosed that a total of 601 teenage pregnancies were recorded in Chipata district in Eastern province from April to...
Read more

Follow Presidential directives, issue police bond to deserving suspects, Police Officers told

Rural News Chief Editor - 7
The police command in Kapiri Mposhi has directed its officers in the district to follow the Presidential directive of ensuring thorough investigations before effecting...
Read more

Chief Nkweto urge politicians to accept election outcome

Rural News Chief Editor - 3
Chief Nkweto of the Bemba people of Chinsali has called on all politicians petitioning the August 12, 2021 elections not to create unnecessary...
Read more

President Hichilema Mourns Chief Nkula and Chieftainess Nyanja

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
President Hakainde Hichilema says his administration holds the institution of Chiefs in high esteem and will ensure that there is close collaboration. President Hichilema notes...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.