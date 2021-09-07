The Copperbelt Basketball Association (CBA) has nullified the 20-0 walkover result awarded to Mufulira Magnets over Ndola Takers.

Magnets were added the walkover win after Takers failed to show up for Men’s Super League game in Kalulushi over the weekend.

CBA President Andrew Nyirenda said the result was nullified because of communication mix up and the game will be played later.

“When the Fixtures Secretary was sending out fixtures, he did not use our official communication via email. He sent the fixture via a whatsapp group and the representative for Ndola Takers by then was not on the group. Ndola Takers thought they were on bye,” Nyirenda said.

Meanwhile, champions Lunga Bullets’s good run in the league has ended following a defeat to Kansanshi Panthers.

Kansanshi edged Lunga 66-60 in a tightly contested game played at Kalulushi Tennis Club.

Kansanshi further beat I.C Tigers 76-40 to record two straight wins within 24 hours.

In the Famine League, Champions Sparks Storm thumped SlumsDunk Academy 91-14 and Roan Mystic lost 43-16 to CEC Queens.

Copperbelt Basketball League – Results

Men’s Super League

Ndola Takers 00 Mufulira Magnets 20 (Result nullified)

Lunga Bullets 60 Kansanshi Panthers 66

I C Tigers 40 Kansanshi Panthers 76

Warriors 61 YMCA Stingers 40

Luanshya Eagles 52 Kamfinsa 75

Luanshya Heat 25 CEC Blazers 72

B League

Fairview Falcons 56 Dawn Panthers 46

Kalewa Garrisons 20 Kwacha Crusaders 00

Ndola Nets 52 Slumdunk Academy 39

Don Bosco 40 SlumsDunk Academy 35

Feminine Super League

Storm 91 SlumsDunk Academy 14

Roan Mystic 16 CEC Queens 43

