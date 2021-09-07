9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, September 7, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

BASKETBALL: Mufulira Magnets Walkover Result Overturned

By sports
53 views
0
Sports BASKETBALL: Mufulira Magnets Walkover Result Overturned
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Copperbelt Basketball Association (CBA) has nullified the 20-0 walkover result awarded to Mufulira Magnets over Ndola Takers.

Magnets were added the walkover win after Takers failed to show up for Men’s Super League game in Kalulushi over the weekend.

CBA President Andrew Nyirenda said the result was nullified because of communication mix up and the game will be played later.

“When the Fixtures Secretary was sending out fixtures, he did not use our official communication via email. He sent the fixture via a whatsapp group and the representative for Ndola Takers by then was not on the group. Ndola Takers thought they were on bye,” Nyirenda said.

Meanwhile, champions Lunga Bullets’s good run in the league has ended following a defeat to Kansanshi Panthers.

Kansanshi edged Lunga 66-60 in a tightly contested game played at Kalulushi Tennis Club.

Kansanshi further beat I.C Tigers 76-40 to record two straight wins within 24 hours.

In the Famine League, Champions Sparks Storm thumped SlumsDunk Academy 91-14 and Roan Mystic lost 43-16 to CEC Queens.

Copperbelt Basketball League – Results

Men’s Super League

Ndola Takers 00 Mufulira Magnets 20 (Result nullified)

Lunga Bullets 60 Kansanshi Panthers 66

I C Tigers 40 Kansanshi Panthers 76

Warriors 61 YMCA Stingers 40

Luanshya Eagles 52 Kamfinsa 75

Luanshya Heat 25 CEC Blazers 72

B League

Fairview Falcons 56 Dawn Panthers 46

Kalewa Garrisons 20 Kwacha Crusaders 00

Ndola Nets 52 Slumdunk Academy 39

Don Bosco 40 SlumsDunk Academy 35

Feminine Super League

Storm 91 SlumsDunk Academy 14

Roan Mystic 16 CEC Queens 43

Previous articleZambia Rugby Union Referees Boycott Games

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

BASKETBALL: Mufulira Magnets Walkover Result Overturned

The Copperbelt Basketball Association (CBA) has nullified the 20-0 walkover result awarded to Mufulira Magnets over Ndola Takers. Magnets were...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia Rugby Union Referees Boycott Games

Sports sports - 0
National Rugby League games are in limbo owing to standoff between Zambia Rugby Referees Society and Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU). Referees are complaining over nonpayment...
Read more

Chipolopolo Battle Tunisia For 2022 Qatar Group B Top Spot

Sports sports - 3
Chipolopolo coach Beston Chambeshi has asked for some positive energy from fans for tomorrow’s 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup Group B top-two clash against...
Read more

Patson and Mwepu Wish Chipolopolo Good Luck Against Tunisia

Sports sports - 5
Leicester City striker Patson Daka and Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu are backing Chipolopolo to shine without them in Tuesday's 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup...
Read more

Tunisia Set-up Group B Top Two Showdown Against Zambia After Victory

Sports sports - 2
Tunisia defeated Equatorial Guinea on Friday to set up a Group B top two showdown against Zambia on match-day-two. The five-time FIFA World Cup finalists...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.