Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Cabinet will be constituted soon-Mweetwa

By Chief Editor
UPND National Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says President Hakainde Hichilema will soon announce his cabinet that stands to reflect the wishes of the people in line with his promises to the nation during the August 2021 election Campaigns.

And Mr. Mweetwa has called for patience as President Hichilema works at coming up with a team that will resurrect the country’s socio-economic fortunes in line with his and the UPND’s vision of national development.

“We are aware that the nation is anxious to hear the team that will run with President HH and Vice President Mutale Nalumango to take the nation to higher heights. The wait will soon be over because the President is meticulous on who will have to work with him. The President has a programme for the country and for that programme to materialize he needs to carefully select a team capable of delivering” he told a media briefing in Lusaka on Monday.

He added that it was the President’s desire to constitute a team that will ensure that the promises that the UPND made to the electorate comes into fruition.

“We want to sincerely apologize to the people whose patience has been pulled beyond limits with regards to Cabinet.The wait won’t be longer than necessary,” he assured the nation.

The UPND Spokesperson further advised Zambians especially civil servants who had been persecuted through retirements in national interest and other injustices by the PF regime to exercise patience as government systems were being put in place to address their grievances.

Previous articleChipolopolo Battle Tunisia For 2022 Qatar Group B Top Spot

