Sports
Tunisia Shock Chipolopolo at Home

Chipolopolo’s perfect start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign has ended following a home loss to Tunisia at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Tunisia scored in each half to thump Zambia 2-0 in the second Group B match in Ndola.

The Carthage Eagles went in front after eight minutes when forward Wahbe Al-Khazari scored a penalty following an handle in the Zambian box.

Anis Bin Suleiman scored Tunisia’s second goal deep in second half stoppage time.

Zambia missed several opportunities in both halves much to the disappointment of home supporters.

Defender Dominic Chanda directed his shot at keeper Ben Mustapha on 42 minutes after Dickson Chapa had missed from inside the box.

Coach Beston Chambeshi made a double substitution after the break that changed the direction of the game as Zambia attacked more.

Winger Kelvin Kampamba went in for Edward Chilufya with Clatous Chama replacing Boyd Musonda.

Chama saw his close range header stopped by Mustapha after a cross engineered by Mubanga.

Debutant and substitute Jimmy Mukeya watched in disbelief when his low shot went inches wide from the post.

Meanwhile, Tunisia commands Group B on six points from the opening two games and Zambia remain on three points after last Friday’s 2-1 away win in Mauritania.

