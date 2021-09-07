Police have arrested UPND cadres who are collecting money at intercity bus terminals.

Spokesperson Esther Katongo said “Around 11:30 hours, police in Lusaka followed up a matter in which a receipt was seen trending on social media indicating UPND Intercity security and marketers community and payment of K20.

She said some youths were identified to be behind the issuance of the receipt and police managed to apprehend one of them identified as Stanley Phiri aged 36 years while three other suspects escaped but were later arrested.

Ms Katongo said they have been identified as John Bombek aged 34, Charles Mulenga aged 40 years and Mathews Mwape aged 35 years.

“This occurred today Tuesday, September 07, 2021 at Intercity bus terminus. The suspects are detained for obtaining money by false pretenses and will appear in court soon.

Meanwhile, the Ndola City Council has formed a task force to ensure that the taking over of markets and bus stations in the city is sustainable and translates in improved service delivery.

The Ndola City Council Town Clerk Cosmas Chalusa established a task force comprising members of management and other members of staff.

The task force is mandated to ensure that the full control of markets and bus stations by the Ndola City Council is sustainable and results in improved service delivery by working closely with Council staff that operate in markets and bus stations.

This is in line with President Hakainde Hichilema’s statement made recently that it was expected the service delivery in bus stations and markets would improve after the takeover of the public facilities by Councils.

The task force on markets and bus stations has been visiting various markets and bus stations in Ndola to understand the challenges of traders and bus operators and to ascertain which short and long-term measures should be put in place to maximise revenue collection and improve service delivery.

The task force has been engaging the market and bus station advisory committees as well traders, bus operators, commuters and other members of the public.

The bus drivers, traders, commuters and members of the public have highlighted various challenges such as run-down market and bus station shelters.

Other challenges include damaged roads on bus stations, run-down toilets, lack of security and lack of proper bus stops closer to their residencies.

Some advisory committees have urged the Council to protect traders and members of the public from youths that abuse alcohol and hurl insults on residents.

The Ndola City Council has embarked on measures to rehabilitate run down infrastructure. The measures are both short and long-term. The Council has also deployed more Council Police officers to the bus stations and markets.

The task force will come up with various measures to ensure that service delivery in markets and bus stations improves.