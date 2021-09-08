Chipolopolo’s October doubleheader opponents in the 2022 Qatar World Cup Group B qualifiers Equatorial Guinea have joined them on 3 points.

Equatorial Guinea beat Group B bottom placed side Mauritania 1-0 on Tuesday at home in Malabo to earn their first points in the qualifiers.

Iban Salvador scored from the spot in the 59th minute to lift Equatorial Guinea from bottom to third in Group B, tied on 3 points with Zambia.

Mauritania are bottom of zero points after two rounds of matches played.

The result saw Equatorial Guinea rebound from their 3-0 away loss to Group B leaders Tunisia who beat them 3-0 on September 3 in Rades and currently lead on maximum 6 points.

Equatorial Guinea will host Zambia on match-day-three on October 6 and visit Lusaka on October 10.