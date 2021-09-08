Kabwe District of Central Province has received 5, 305.9 metric tons of fertilizer under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) for the 2021/2022 farming season.

Confirming the development in an interview, Kabwe District Agricultural Coordinator (DACO), Chishimba Mubanga said this is out of the 9, 932.8 metric tons target for the district.

Dr Mubanga said the district has received 1, 1911.8 and 3, 394.1 metric tonnes of D-Compound and Urea fertilizer, respectively.

“This represents 33 per cent of the 5, 793.6 metric tons of basal dressing and 82 per cent of the 4, 139.2 metric tons of urea fertilizer earmarked for the farmers in the district,“ he said.

He said Nyimba Investments Limited, the contractor for the supply of D-Compound, has assured that all the fertilizer is ready but will only be delivered to Kabwe when distribution starts to avoid the high cost of storage.

The DACO said Nelia and Rockclif, the suppliers of Urea fertilizer, have delivered 82 per cent of the commodity, adding that the remaining consignment is expected anytime.

He added that the district has also received 98 per cent of the maize seed, 40 per cent groundnuts and 100 per cent each for sorghum and soya bean seeds

Meanwhile, the department of community development in Nalolo district has commenced the distribution of the 6,000 bags of D-compound and 3,000 bags of urea fertiliser in the East bank of the district.

Nalolo District Assistant Community Development Officer Fred Mulyata disclosed to ZANIS that so far 900 beneficiaries have received the farming inputs under the Food Security Pack.

Mr. Mulyata said each beneficiary is receiving two 50 kilogramme bags of D-compound, one 50 kg bag of urea, one 10 kg bag of maize seed and either one 10 kg bag of groundnuts or a 10 kg bag of soybeans.

“The beneficiaries who comprise the aged, female-headed households, youths and orphans headed households will all receive D-compound, urea and maize but will have to choose between groundnuts and soybeans,” he said.

Mr. Mulyata further said the distribution exercise will also be conducted in Nalolo west bank to cater for the beneficiaries in the outskirts of the district.

“Our target is to distribute farming inputs to 1,000 beneficiaries on the East bank and 3, 000 beneficiaries on the West bank,” he added.

And speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Namakau Mukiti, a widow from Muoyo area, said the farming inputs will help them improve their agriculture activities especially that most of them are not in formal employment.

“As a widow who is into farming, these inputs will help my crops grow well and once harvested, I will sell some in order to raise money for my children’s school fees,” she said.

Ms. Mukiti has meanwhile appealed to the department of community development to increase the number of beneficiaries saying there were many vulnerable people in the district who are not among the beneficiaries list.

“Many people are suffering so if they can be added on the Food Security Pack beneficiary list, it can help them venture into farming and business so that they sustain their families,” she pointed out.

And United Party for National Development (UPND) Nalolo district political vice chairperson Muliunda Munali said the distribution exercise is being conducted in a transparency manner.

Mr. Munali said the department of community development is ensuring that only intended beneficiaries receive inputs in readiness for the 2021/2022 farming season.

“However, there were some beneficiaries that were captured but are omitted on the list hence the department has promised to look into the issue to ensure that every beneficiary receives the farming inputs,” he said.

The distribution of farming inputs being implemented by the department of community development under the Food Security Pack programme is meant to reduce poverty and increase food security in the district.