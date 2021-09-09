President Hakainde Hichilema has said as he promised, the Councils have started collecting revenue from bus stations and markets.

He is however disturbed by reports that there are still incidents of people who are posing as political cadres continuing to illegally collect fees. The President said this is unacceptable and that the police do not need to be prompted as they have full powers to arrest such individuals.

President Hichilema urged traders to report those individuals to law enforcement without fear of retaliation. He said this practice should be stopped completely, and all the money that was collected before the Councils resumed must be followed through and accounted for.

“Tell us where cadres are still collecting fees meant for the Council,” President Hichilema said.