Thursday, September 9, 2021
Sports
Updated:

Mwape Miti-We Are Rushing Raw Youngsters Into Chipolopolo

Former Zambia striker Mwape Miti says the current Chipolopolo squad lacks experience to compete at the high level.

1996 Africa Cup star Miti said youngsters are being rushed into the National Team minus proper graduation.

The former Denmark based star’s lamentations comes in the wake of Zambia’s 2-0 loss to Tunisia in Tuesday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier at home in Ndola.

Miti, the ex-Power Dynamos and Mulungushi Chiefs player, said Tunisia are beatable.

“I know we are building a National Team but the manner in which we are building is not the best. There are so many young players who have no experience to play at that high level,” he said from his Kitwe base.

“For us, when we started playing for the National Team, we used to sit on the bench and watch. Right now most of the young players are rushed into the starting line up without sitting on the bench,” Miti said.

“For the technical bench let them pull up their socks. Let the technical bench do the right thing.”

Miti added: The loss to Tunisia pains me. It hurts me. Not too long ago we beat Algeria home and away under Wada (Wedson Nyirenda) and why can’t we beat Tunisia.”

After two rounds of matches, Zambia is second in Group B of the World Cup campaign on three points together with Equatorial Guinea, three behind leaders Tunisia.

Numba Welcomes Back Chipolopolo Quartet From 2022 Qatar Duty For Zesco CAF Date

