High expectations have risen in Ndola ahead of President Hakainde Hichilema parliamentary address as he opens the first session of the 13th National Assembly tomorrow.

Most stakeholders interviewed are looking forward to a fresh start with under President Hichilema’s UPND Alliance administration.

Zambia United Local Authorities Workers Union (ZULAWU) Secretary General Emmanuel Mwinsa says the local authority hopes that the new administration will actualise the decentralization policy introduced by the previous government.

Mr Mwinsa said a number of councils today are still facing challenges because functions in the decentralization policy have not been fully devolved.

He said through the said policy, the local authorities can meet their obligations and functions if matching resources are available.

“We want to hear how the decentralization policy will be implemented under the new administration.

“ We hope to listen in to the President mention that revenue streams such as motor vehicle licence fees ,toll fees among others transferred to the local authority, to reduce dependency on the local government equalization funds,” he said.

And Kitwe Pastor’s fellowship (KCC) Deputy Secretary General Reverend Manford Siwale says church’s expectations in President Hichilema’s address is on the road map how the UPND Alliance government will address unemployment in the country.

Rev.Siwale states that the church expects to hear how the new government will run and manage the mining sector which of late he observed was crippled with uncertainty.

“Right now, we are not concerned with scrapping off of the Ministry of National guidance and Religious affairs.

“ We want to see how this government will address unemployment in the country,” he emphasized.

And Association of Vendors and Marketeers Association (AVEMA) president Able Chikwa says expectations of his association is on how new government will create an enabling environment for business to thrive.

Mr Chikwa said the informal sector is the largest employer and needs policies that support business ventures.

He also said reduced inflation another key issue that marketeers and cross boarder traders are expecting from the new administration.