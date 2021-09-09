9.5 C
Numba Welcomes Back Chipolopolo Quartet From 2022 Qatar Duty For Zesco CAF Date

By sports
Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba is pleased to see his Chipolopolo quartet back from 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup duty.

Defenders Simon Silwimba and Solomon Sakala including midfielders Dickson Chapa and Kelvin Mubanga are part of Numba’s 20-man team that is in Eswatini ahead of Saturdays 2021/2022 CAF Champions League first round, first leg date against Royal Leopards.

The quartet flew out with Zesco on Wednesday just 24 hours after Chipolopolo’s 2-0 home loss to Tunisia after a 2-1 away win over Mauritania on September 3.

“Of course looking at the way they have performed at the national team it is a plus for the team especially that our league is just starting I think it is another motivation and looking at the way the players are responding,” Zesco coach Mumamba Numba said.

Sakala and Chapa featured in both Group B matches while Mubanga came on as a substitute in the loss to Tunisia.

Silwimba is the other Zesco call-up and is the only one who did not see any Group B action.

“I think we also have to look at the other guys who did not play at the national team so that we assess how ready they are for this encounter,” Numba said.

Meanwhile, three youngsters who made an impact in Zesco’s 2020/2021 FAZ Super League triumph are set to make their continental debut.

They are defender John Chishimba, midfielder Chanda Mukuka and striker Enock Sakala Jnr.

Ex-Kitwe United winger Edward Lungu is also set to make his continental debut after making a dream start in the 2021 Charity Shield final on August 28 in Lusaka when he came off the bench to score a goal in Zesco’s 4-0 victory over Lusaka Dynamos.

“We have come with the best squad that we can assemble looking at the players that we have and can only hope for the best when we meet Royal Leopards,” Numba said.

GOALKEEPERS: Ian Otieno, Samson Banda

DEFENDERS: Fackson Kapumbu, John Chishimba, Solomon Sakala, Clement Mwape, Simon Silwimba, Adrian Chama

MIDFIELDERS: Donashano Malama, Chanda Mukuka, Dickson Chapa, Tafadzwa Rusike, John Chingandu, Edward Lungu, Kelvin Mubanga, Thabani Kamusoko

STRIKERS: Jesse Were, Winstone Kalengo, Chitiya Mususu, Enock Sakala

